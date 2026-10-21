NFL’s Taylor Swift Decision Leaked as Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement Nears

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans’ ideal Super Bowl involves Travis Kelce catching touchdown passes while his wife, Taylor Swift, performs at the halftime show. Swifties are one step closer to getting an answer on whether this could finally be the year that Swift performs.

Jay-Z appears to have made a decision on the Super Bowl halftime performer. Unfortunately for Swifties, it does not appear that Swift will perform.

According to Puck’s Dave Brooks, Jay-Z has decided to perform at the 2027 Super Bowl. This means that Swift is unlikely to perform given the star is more likely to eventually be the headliner.

Additionally, Swift and Jay-Z do not have a song together making a surprise cameo unlikely to happen. The NFL has yet to make an official announcement about the Super Bowl halftime show.

“After weeks of handwringing, Jay-Z, the chief decision-maker on who plays the Super Bowl halftime show, has finally picked the artist who will take the stage in L.A. in February: himself,” Brooks wrote in an October 20, story titled, “Jay-Z Picks Jay-Z for Super Bowl LXI.”

“That’s according to multiple sources, who say the pick has long felt inevitable and more compelling than Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, both of whom were considered for SBLXI,” Brooks continued.

“Besides, a Jay-Z performance is the natural next step in the $5 million-a-year deal his Roc Nation signed with the NFL in 2019—and re-upped in 2024— to curate and produce the halftime show. The league re-upped that deal in 2024 for another five years. (Reps for the NFL and Roc Nation did not respond to a request for comment.)”

Taylor Swift Admitted to Previous Conversations With Jay-Z About the Super Bowl Halftime Show

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During an October 2025, interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Swift revealed that she has had informal conversations with Jay-Z about the halftime show. As part of a deal with the NFL, Jay-Z has been tasked with choosing the halftime show performer in recent years.

This season, it appears that Jay-Z is set to headline the Super Bowl 61 halftime show. The news comes as Jay-Z has had recent shows in London, New York City and Los Angeles after a lengthy absence from touring.

“Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close,” Swift told Fallon, per The Wrap. “They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about [the Super Bowl]?’

“And that’s not like an official offer or like, a conference room conversation.”

Taylor Swift May Not Perform at the Super Bowl Until Travis Kelce Retires From Playing for the Chiefs

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Swift’s eventual Super Bowl halftime performance may have to wait until after Kelce retires. The pop icon hinted that she is too focused on Kelce’s career to commit to the halftime show.

“I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” Swift noted. “That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.

“Can you imagine that he’s out there every single week like, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”