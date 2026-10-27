Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Went to Extreme Lengths to Hide Their Millions in Wedding Decor: ‘Burned It All’

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding team allegedly went to extreme lengths to keep decorations from fans and collectors at their lavish ceremony.

According to an exclusive Daily Mail report, the couple’s team ordered millions of dollars’ worth of custom-made wedding decorations destroyed after their July ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

An insider claimed workers packed up the elaborate decorations, transported them out of New York, and allegedly burned them in Pennsylvania to prevent anyone from keeping or reselling pieces from the event.

“They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all,” the source claimed.

The insider also alleged that Swift did not personally order the decorations destroyed.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Team Allegedly Ordered All Decorations Destroyed

The source claimed that workers received instructions to dispose of the custom-built decorations without leaving anything behind.

The wedding featured an elaborate forest-inspired setting inside Madison Square Garden, including artificial trees, custom walls, and large structures designed specifically for the ceremony.

After the celebration ended, crews dismantled the decorations and loaded them onto trucks.

According to the insider, workers transported the materials to Pennsylvania, where they were reportedly instructed to incinerate them.

“They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don’t know where they actually physically incinerated it,” the source explained.

The exact location where the decorations were allegedly destroyed remains unknown.

“The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy,” the insider added.

The report did not include independent confirmation that the decorations were burned or documentation showing where the materials went.

Wedding Decorations Reportedly Required 11 Semi-Trucks to Transport

The elaborate decorations reportedly took months to design and construct before Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

According to the source, crews began building the custom pieces on the West Coast, then transported them across the country to New York.

The shipment allegedly required 11 semi-trucks.

The insider described that number as “pretty crazy,” explaining that while transporting large sets across the country is common in the entertainment industry, the amount of equipment required for the wedding stood out.

Among the custom-built decorations were Colosseum-inspired walls, artificial trees and fabrics featuring printed forest scenes.

The wedding design also reportedly included a 35-foot-tall faux greenhouse and a peach-colored tent intended for games.

Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania, was reportedly one of the locations used to construct the elaborate pieces before the wedding.

The campus features rehearsal and production facilities frequently used by touring musicians and other entertainment productions.

Taylor Swift Fans Gathered Outside Madison Square Garden During Wedding Celebrations

The decision to destroy the decorations came after fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden during the week of the wedding.

Some Swift fans reportedly waited near the venue late into the night, hoping to catch a glimpse of the decorations or obtain a souvenir from the celebration.

While the custom-made pieces were allegedly kept out of public reach, some fans received leftover desserts from the couple’s catering company.

The insider claimed the wedding team wanted to prevent anyone from taking decorations and then selling or auctioning them as memorabilia.

The source alleged that workers were instructed to leave no traces of the elaborate set behind.