Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Details Emerge as New Photos Reveal Massive Production

New photos from Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s July wedding reveal how the couple transformed New York City’s Madison Square Garden into an elaborate, forest-themed ceremony setting.

The images, obtained by the Daily Mail and published on October 26, show the extensive planning and construction behind the couple’s July 3 wedding, which reportedly welcomed approximately 1,000 guests.

According to the outlet, the decorations included a two-tiered carousel, a man-made pond beneath the altar and rows of real and artificial trees decorated with twinkling lights.

The design also featured a coral-carpeted entrance lined with personal photographs of Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37. The wedding included the reveal of the couple’s first dog together.

The decorations reportedly took inspiration from the couple’s August 2025 engagement, with Swift taking a leading role in designing the ceremony’s greenery and altar.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans Required 11 Semi-Trucks

Planning for the ceremony reportedly began in November 2025, eight months before the wedding.

Los Angeles-based wedding planner Mark Seed oversaw the project, which operated under the secret code name “Eventica.”

The production included a custom T&T logo representing the couple’s first initials.

Workers constructed portions of the wedding set at a West Coast workshop before transporting the equipment across the country in 11 semi-trucks.

The production team also stopped at Rock Lititz, a Pennsylvania production campus that Swift and other performers have previously used to prepare for major tours.

“We did do a bunch of test builds and walk-throughs there,” a source told the outlet.

The source explained that the facility provided a space similar to Madison Square Garden, allowing workers to test the elaborate setup before transporting it to New York.

The source also said that everyone involved in the months-long planning process had been sworn to “secrecy.”

Wedding Insider Reveals Taylor Swift Had to Make Difficult Design Decisions

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Despite the extensive production, the couple reportedly could not incorporate every detail they originally wanted.

“When you’re talking about a billionaire in a billionaire wedding, you would think that anything you want, they can make it happen. And there were a lot of things that they actually had to cut back,” the source said.

The insider explained that Swift played a significant role in developing the ceremony’s forest-inspired setting.

“The plants, the lushness was definitely spearheaded by [Swift],” the source said.

The singer’s connection to New York City reportedly influenced the couple’s decision to marry at Madison Square Garden.

The arena also offered accessibility for family and friends, along with the privacy and security needed for the large event.

Kelce previously explained that getting married at the famous sports venue fulfilled a childhood dream.

During an August 2026 press conference at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, he described Madison Square Garden as “the mecca of all sports venues.”

“I can’t thank the owners of MSG [enough] for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing we wanted a private event and everything — so it was perfect,” Kelce said.

“And the AC was cooking, baby. That was the best part.”

Travis Kelce Calls Wedding to Taylor Swift the ‘Best Night of My Life’

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Kelce has previously shared details about the wedding, including how much he appreciated celebrating with their guests.

During his first public comments about the ceremony at Chiefs training camp, the tight end described his summer as “a fun offseason.”

“Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” Kelce said.

He also described the celebration as a “crazy night” before turning his attention back to football.

Nearly two months later, Kelce revisited the experience on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“It’s a night out we’ll never forget,” he said.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had, throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night. And it was just so magical, man.”