New Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Details Emerge, Including Strict Rules and VIP Treatment

New details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding reveal how the couple turned Madison Square Garden into an elaborate venue while keeping the celebration private.

According to the Daily Mail, which obtained wedding design renderings, photographs, and eyewitness accounts, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end invited approximately 1,000 guests to their July 3 ceremony in Manhattan.

The outlet reported that the couple enforced strict rules about electronic devices, organized guests’ arrival times, and created a garden-inspired setting inside the arena.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3, 2026, nearly a year after announcing their engagement in August 2025.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Required Guests to Follow Strict Security Rules

According to the outlet, guests received invitations featuring a watercolor sunset Swift painted herself.

The invitations identified Manhattan as the location and listed July 3 as the wedding date, with the ceremony scheduled for early evening. The couple signed their message, “Love Taylor & Travis.”

The report said guests began arriving at Madison Square Garden around 2:30 p.m., with different arrival times assigned based on their relationships with the couple.

Model Cara Delevingne reportedly arrived at 2:30 p.m., while Swift’s longtime friend Abigail Anderson was scheduled to enter at 4:30 p.m.

Guests also had to follow a strict policy prohibiting phones and other electronic devices.

According to the outlet, the restrictions extended to smartwatches and Meta glasses. Attendees presented individual QR access codes and identification before entering the venue.

The security arrangements came as New York City experienced temperatures approaching 100 degrees during the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The couple also hosted a smaller rehearsal dinner for approximately 100 guests on July 2.

Wedding Decorations Included a Special Logo and Childhood Photos

The Daily Mail reported that guests entered Madison Square Garden through a staircase covered in coral velvet carpeting.

White and coral drapes lined the walls, while ushers dressed in black directed attendees through the entrance.

At the top of the staircase, guests encountered a large wedding emblem featuring two T’s connected by two hearts.

The same design reportedly appeared on black velvet gift boxes presented to VIP guests during the rehearsal dinner.

Among those identified in the report as recipients were Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The couple also displayed photographs documenting their lives before they met.

The images showed Swift and Kelce at different ages, starting with their childhoods and continuing through their teenage years.

The decorations also included pictures of Swift’s three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

Another photograph featured Wendy, a white Samoyed dog that Swift reportedly gave Kelce for Christmas in 2025.

Madison Square Garden Was Transformed Into a Fairytale-Inspired Setting

The wedding design renderings the Daily Mail obtained showed plans for a setting inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Green and white drapes surrounded the ceremony space, while artificial trees and fresh flowers created a garden atmosphere inside the arena.

The decorations echoed the floral setting Kelce arranged when he proposed to Swift in August 2025.

For that occasion, Kelce transformed his backyard in Leawood, Kansas, using more than 2,000 flowers and about 800 pounds of greenery.

The arrangements reportedly included roses, peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.

The Daily Mail reported that seating assignments reflected guests’ relationships with the couple, with close friends and family members receiving seats nearest the ceremony.

The published renderings offer a look at the wedding’s planning, although not every proposed design element necessarily appeared in the finished venue.

The Couple Kept Their Wedding Plans Private Until the Ceremony

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025. They kept their wedding plans private ahead of their July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

About 1,000 guests attended the wedding, which prompted street closures around the venue over the Fourth of July weekend.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor, while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man.

The celebration continued into the early hours of July 4.