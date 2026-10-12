Travis Kelce’s Aunt Commissions One-of-a-Kind Jewelry for Taylor Swift With Special Family Touches

Taylor Swift is receiving a special gift from Kansas City Chiefs tight end and new husband, Travis Kelce’s family, courtesy of his aunt and a Cleveland-based jewelry artist.

Joan Bender Rice, married to Kelce’s maternal uncle, Don Rice, recently commissioned handmade ceramic jewelry for several family members, including Swift. The custom pieces feature details inspired by Cleveland, where Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, grew up.

Artist Allison, who runs Love, Violet xo Shop, shared the news on Instagram, saying Joan contacted her several weeks ago to order one of her signature Cleveland charm necklaces and additional pieces for the family.

“When I bought a secondhand kiln on Facebook Marketplace, I never imagined I’d one day be making hand-painted ceramics for Taylor Swift and her family, yet here we are,” Allison wrote.

The artist also shared photos of the custom charms, which include several references to the Kelce family and Swift’s personal life.

Travis Kelce’s Aunt Includes Special Taylor Swift and Cleveland Details in Custom Jewelry

Among the handmade pieces is a red-and-white charm featuring the number 87, which Kelce wears as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another charm features a flag with the words “The Heights,” a reference to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where Travis and Jason grew up.

The collection also includes a charm resembling Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, along with a Lake Erie design and a heart-shaped charm featuring the words “The Land,” a popular nickname for Cleveland.

Allison explained on Instagram that she enjoyed creating personalized pieces for the family.

“A few weeks ago, Travis Kelce’s lovely Aunt @joanbenderrice messaged me to order one of my signature Cleveland charm necklaces and other pieces for her family—including Taylor Swift,” she wrote.

“I had so much fun creating these one-of-a-kind, Cleveland-inspired pieces and can’t wait for her to share them with her family and friends!”

The artist did not specify which individual pieces were intended for Swift or whether the singer had already received them.

Aunt Joan Bender Rice Responds to Artist’s Special Family Gift

The jewelry commission also led to a personal exchange between Joan and Allison.

According to the artist, Joan surprised her with a hand-painted oyster shell, a friendship bracelet, and Taylor Swift stickers.

“What’s even more special? She gifted me an amazing, painted oyster shell (she made!) with a friendship bracelet and Taylor Swift stickers! I will be displaying it in my studio and will treasure it forever,” Allison shared.

She also thanked Joan for supporting her small business and visiting her in person.

“Aunt Joan has made this experience feel so personal and special with her warmth, encouragement, and kindness,” Allison wrote. “She’s such a lovely reminder of what I love about Cleveland—it’s made from the kind of people who cheer you on and genuinely support small business.”

Joan responded directly in the Instagram comments, thanking the artist for the custom necklace.

“Thank you so much Allison for your lovely Cleveland necklace! I will enjoy wearing it – representing Cleveland, T and T and you!” she wrote.