Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Body Language Reveals Who Has the ‘Upper Hand’ In Their Marriage: EXPERT

Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday with wife Taylor Swift in New York City, and one detail from their night out caught the attention of a celebrity body language expert.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift stepped out for dinner at Torrisi in Manhattan on Monday, October 5, during the Chiefs’ bye week. Photographers captured the couple holding hands as they entered the upscale Italian restaurant in SoHo.

Swift, 36, wore an all-black look that included a leather jacket, lace-hemmed dress, strappy heels, and matching purse. Kelce paired a cardigan and white T-shirt with charcoal trousers and dress shoes.

While Kelce appeared to take a protective position around Swift as they faced photographers, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org.us, claimed their hand positioning told a different story about the newlyweds.

Body Language Expert Calls Travis Kelce ‘Protective’ During Taylor Swift Date Night

Honigman focused on how Kelce positioned himself between Swift and photographers as the couple arrived and departed.

“Even though Travis is taking on the protective role during his birthday outing, turning his back towards the camera flash and shielding Taylor with his body, she is still the dominant partner in the marriage,” Honigman said.

The expert noted that Kelce got out of the vehicle first and waited for Swift before taking her hand.

“When she joins him on the pavement, he gently takes her by the hand and leads her along, while using his physique to keep her safe from the cameras,” Honigman said. “Similarly, when they leave, Travis gently holds Taylor’s hand, as his form protects her from excessive attention.”

Honigman stressed that she did not interpret Kelce’s actions as controlling.

“This may send the message that Travis is a controlling partner, but their hand positioning reveals that this is not the case,” she said. “Travis is vigilant, not smothering.”

According to Honigman, the couple’s hand positions suggested Swift was comfortable taking the lead in their relationship.

“When Travis takes Taylor’s hand, he sweeps her palm from underneath, placing her above him, both physically and mentally,” she said. “Knowingly and acceptingly, Travis is happy to take the lower position in their hand-holding dynamic.”

“Taylor’s favorite hand-holding position is on top,” Honigman continued. “When she has the upper hand, literally, she feels like all is well in the marriage. Her dominance in their marriage is the way they both like it.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Off Chiefs Bye Week in New York

The birthday outing came after a busy weekend for both Swift and Kelce.

Swift appeared in New York City on Saturday to support friend Dakota Johnson during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting appearance. The singer surprised viewers by appearing during Johnson’s monologue for a joke about serving as her friend’s “literal therapist” through failed relationships.

At the end of the show, Swift presented Johnson with a blue cake for her 37th birthday.

Swift did not join Johnson for her birthday dinner at Via Carota the following night, where Jennifer Lawrence was among those photographed.

Kelce spent part of the weekend in Nevada with the Chiefs. Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before beginning its bye week, giving Kelce an opportunity to head to New York for his birthday celebration.

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in July after three years of dating.