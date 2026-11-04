Travis Kelce Praises Kylie Kelce for Her Blunt NSFW Admission About the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed the blunt message his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has for him about her loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the November 4 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 37, praised Kylie for being honest about which NFL team she supports, even when it means rooting against him.

The conversation began when Travis and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, questioned longtime podcast staffer Jake Chatzky, also known as “Jets Jake,” about his allegiance ahead of Kansas City’s upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Chatzky grew up supporting the Jets but admitted he planned to root for Travis when the teams faced each other.

Travis immediately questioned his loyalty before bringing up Kylie as an example of someone who would never abandon her favorite team.

“At least my sister-in-law will tell me to my face, ‘(expletive) you, I hope the Birds win,'” Travis said, prompting laughter from Jason and Chatzky.

Travis Kelce Calls Out ‘New Heights’ Staffer Before Praising Kylie Kelce

Play

The exchange started when Jason, 38, asked Chatzky whether he would support the Jets or Chiefs in Sunday’s game.

“Don’t make me do this, Jason,” Chatzky responded.

He eventually admitted, “I’m absolutely rooting for Travis, for sure, I am 100% rooting for Travis.”

Travis immediately called him out.

“You hear that Jets fans?” Travis said. “He’s a (expletive) phony. He’s a phony.”

Chatzky attempted to clarify that he was rooting for Travis personally, not necessarily for a Chiefs victory.

However, Travis wasn’t convinced.

“Don’t (expletive) lie to my face,” he responded while laughing.

That prompted Travis to compare Chatzky’s response with Kylie’s unwavering support for Philadelphia.

Despite being married to Jason and regularly attending games to support Travis, Kylie has made it clear that the Eagles remain her favorite NFL team.

Travis appeared to appreciate that she never pretends otherwise.

The brothers eventually ended their conversation with Chatzky on a friendly note.

“Good luck to your Jets, bud,” Travis told him.

“Good luck to you, Travis,” Chatzky responded.

“I’ll take all the good luck I can get,” Travis said.

Kylie Kelce Previously Refused to Wear Chiefs Gear Even at the Super Bowl

Play

Kylie’s loyalty to the Eagles has been a recurring topic on “New Heights.”

During a February 2024 episode, Jason explained why his wife refused to wear Chiefs merchandise while attending Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections. She just does not want to do it,” Jason said.

Although Jason wore Chiefs gear to support his brother, Kylie chose a red University of Cincinnati shirt, representing the college both brothers attended.

Jason revealed that he had repeatedly tried to convince his wife that wearing Chiefs merchandise wouldn’t mean abandoning the Eagles.

“I have tried [saying], ‘Kylie, we have family in the game, it’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn’t against the Eagles right?’ She just refuses,” Jason explained.

Travis pointed out that Kylie was willing to wear merchandise from universities other than her own alma mater, Cabrini.

“She’ll wear other universities but she won’t wear other NFL teams,” Jason clarified.

Travis said he respected her decision and appreciated her support regardless of what she wore.

“I respect it Ky. I appreciate you even wearing red. You could have worn something neutral and just showed your support. You showing up was enough for me, so I appreciate it,” Travis said.

Jason also pointed out that Kylie wore an “Alright Nah” shirt underneath her Cincinnati top, referencing one of Travis’ familiar expressions.

“So she was definitely supporting Trav,” Jason said.

Travis agreed, saying Kylie “always is” supportive.

“I’m on her team,” he added.