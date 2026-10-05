Travis Kelce Sends Personal Message to Tyquan Thornton After Brutal Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to celebrate as they enter the bye week. After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27, they are 4-0, the only undefeated team in the AFC conference.

However, Kansas City’s hard-fought win over the Raiders took a toll. Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was playing the best game of his career with five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns when he went down with a gruesome injury in the fourth quarter.

Thornton, who initially signed with the Chiefs practice squad during the 2024 season, was carted off the field after hauling in a 55-yard catch and getting tackled by Raiders safety Treydan Stukes. The 26-year-old’s ankle needed to be put back into place by team doctors, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Thornton traveled with the team back to Kansas City but is “out indefinitely.”

After the game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure his teammate felt supported.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Kept Things Positive in His Message to Tyquan Thornton

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, called the veteran a “human exclamation point” last year, and the description still rings true.

Thornton posted several photos from the Chiefs’ win on Instagram after the game and wrote, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step! 🕺🏽🙏🏾.”

Kelce commented, “All we make is big plays!!!! 🔥🔥.”

While Kelce had a quiet game against the Raiders, catching two passes for 15 yards, he’s no stranger to big plays, even as he turns 37 years old on Monday, October 5. So far this season, he’s caught 16 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on Thornton with reporters after the game. “It sucks that he hurt his ankle on that play, but it was a big play for us,” Mahomes said. It helped us go get the win.

“It’s tough because those guys put in so much work. I was in that spot last year. One play can change your season. You hope for the best, but at the same time you want to show him support. I know how it is when you’re in that position, and it’s like the world is closing in on you. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Said Tyquan Thornton’s Ankle ‘Does Not Look Good’

While Kelce and Thornton kept the vibes light, the receiver’s outlook for the remainder of the season appears grim. “Tyquan Thornton’s ankle, that doesn’t look good,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

“That’s a rough one when you see your teammate [get hurt], especially a guy like Tyquan,” Reid continued. “Great father, great husband and all that. Just his attitude. You guys deal with him, you know. His attitude’s unbelievable. He’s great for the team and kind of a leader for that group in there.

“For that to happen — especially with the year he’s having, he’s having a phenomenal year to this point — and a great play to boot on top of that — it’s a tough one to see for all the guys.”