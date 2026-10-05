Taylor Swift Gets Great Career News After Chiefs-Raiders Game

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated after a thrilling 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4.

While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a quiet game, catching 2-of-4 passes for 15 yards, he did enough to make NFL history. After his first reception, Kelce surpassed Tim Brown for No. 7 on the all-time catch list (1,095+).

Kansas City heads into the bye as the only AFC team with a perfect 4-0 record. Kelce also enters the break one day before his 37th birthday riding high from a win over their AFC West rival.

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not appear to attend the Chiefs-Raiders matchup at Allegiant Stadium. She joined her close friend, Dakota Johnson, for a surprise appearance during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig the evening before in New York City. Swift also attended the after-party to ring in Johnson’s 37th birthday that night.

Adding to the big celebrations this weekend, Swift received some incredible career news on Sunday.

Taylor Swift’s Album Returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Chart

Swift recently dropped her first new music since tying the knot with Kelce, a new-four song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” Following the expanded album’s release, “The Life of a Showgirl” shot back up to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the first time since January.

“The Life of a Showgirl” has now reached a total of 13 weeks at No. 1, which Swifties know is a very special number for the singer. Billboard reported, “Swift’s new single, ‘Patient Zero,’ is also expected to bow at No. 1 on the singles chart, Billboard’s Hot 100, but that chart’s top 10 won’t be released till Monday.”

During the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards last week, where Swift became the show’s most-awarded artist, Swift premiered the music video for “Patient Zero,” which stars Johnson, Colin Farrell, and features cameos by several familiar NFL faces.

Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce a Subtle Shoutout During Her ‘SNL’ Appearance

While Swift was on the opposite coast before the Chiefs’ game in Las Vegas, she let viewers know Kelce was never far from her mind.

During Johnson’s opening monologue, the actress referred to the 14-time Grammy winner as “her literal therapist” as she recovers from multiple breakups with musicians. “But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. The “Verity” star claims she’s saved other women “a lot of money” on Zoloft.

“So you’re welcome, America. Also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, allegedly,” Johnson quipped — the last city earning a fist pump and “Whoop!” from Swift.

Swift included a song entitled “Cleveland!”– a nod to Kelce’s hometown, on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” The famous couple also recently purchased a $5.3 million home in Cleveland. The Ohio city is also where Machine Gun Kelly, who reportedly struck up a romance with Johnson after meeting at Kelce and Swift’s wedding, attended high school.