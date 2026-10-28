Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song Has a Surprising Connection to Stunning $72 Million Sale

Travis Kelce once revealed that Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” is one of his favorite songs, and now the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s pick is tied to a $72 million deal.

Oheka Castle, the sprawling Long Island estate featured in Swift’s 2014 “Blank Space” music video, has found a buyer following a public auction. According to an October 27 press release from Concierge Auctions, the property sold for $72 million after more than 740 prospective buyers worldwide showed interest.

The 112,895-square-foot estate, which sits on 23 acres, is the second-largest private residence in the United States. The 127-room chateau previously belonged to Gary Melius, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Swift’s fans became familiar with the property after it appeared in the music video for “Blank Space,” a song Kelce previously said he could listen to forever.

Travis Kelce Revealed Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ Is One of His Favorite Songs

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During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce discussed his favorite Swift songs with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs star singled out “Blank Space,” from Swift’s Grammy-winning 2014 album “1989.”

“I mean ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” Kelce said, according to People. “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it.”

Kelce also named several other tracks from Swift’s catalog, including “Cowboy Like Me” from her 2020 album “Evermore” and “Death By a Thousand Cuts” from her 2019 album “Lover.”

“I’ll throw a few new ones out there. ‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love,” he said. “I’ve watched Tay’s NPR, her Tiny Desk and she played it on that one and that’s where I fell in love with it.”

The tight end also included “The Alchemy,” a song from Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is rumored to be about him, among his favorites.

“On top of that I mean ‘The Alchemy’ can’t go wrong with that one,” Kelce said.

Taylor Swift’s Famous ‘Blank Space’ Castle Attracted More Than 740 Interested Buyers

Oheka Castle’s sale followed an international auction process that drew hundreds of interested buyers.

Concierge Auctions held the live auction at The Dominick in New York City. Although more than 740 prospective buyers expressed interest in the estate, the final bidding came down to seven participants.

Those bidders ultimately pushed the final sale price to $72 million.

The historic property has connections to several major Hollywood productions beyond Swift’s “Blank Space” music video.

Oheka Castle has been associated with the film “Citizen Kane” and television productions including “Gossip Girl,” “Succession,” “The Americans,” and “The Diplomat.”

The estate has also hosted celebrity weddings, including Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa’s December 2009 ceremony at the Long Island property.