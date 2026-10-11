Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Part Ways for Cleveland Trip During Bye Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is making the most of his bye week. After moving to 4-0 on the season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce flew to New York City to spend quality time with his wife, Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday at Torrisi — “one of my favorite spots,” as the Chiefs star described on his “New Heights” podcast.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce stepped out again on Friday night, dining at The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel.

Travis Kelce Attended Game 5 of the Cleveland Guardians-White Sox Game 5 Without Taylor Swift

While rumors swirled that the famous couple would head to Kelce’s hometown to watch the Cleveland Guardians take on the White Sox in the American League Division Series, the Chiefs star attended Game 5 solo on October 10. WKYC confirmed Swift was not at Progressive Field.

Kelce watched as the Guardians completed a wild comeback from 0-2 in the series to punch their ticket to the ALCS. During Cleveland’s 2-0 victory on Saturday, a video of Kelce’s reaction to Jose Ramirez’s home run went viral on social media.

One fan commented on Instagram, “Travis and Taylor are so alike with their excitement levels at games.”

Kelce, who became a minority owner of the Guardians in May, was supposed to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in June, but the 11-time Pro Bowler never took the mound after weather canceled the game.

“I have so much love for this city,” Kelce told ESPN after his minority stake in the franchise was announced. “I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic.

“Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate — they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.”

Travis Kelce’s Wife, Taylor Swift, Is Also a Huge Fan of Cleveland!

After Kelce purchased a $5.35 million lakeside estate in Bratenahl, Swift released a new song inspired by her husband’s hometown entitled “Cleveland!”

While numerous critics and fans slammed the pop song, Kelce and his family love it. “Cleveland is rocking right now!” Travis announced on “New Heights” last month. “Shout out to Tay Tay, for making that song just giving the city a little more life.”

Jason added, “Dude, that song is incredible. Kylie and I have been listening to it so much. There’s just something about it that makes you feel real good. It’s a great song.”