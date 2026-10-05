Tyquan Thornton Gets Silver Lining Update Amidst Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyquan Thornton was having easily his best game for the franchise on Sunday before he suffered a serious injury to his ankle – widely suspected to be a dislocated ankle and potentially a simultaneous fracture.

Even more tragically, the injury came on a deep 55-yard reception after he had already hauled in 4 passes for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

The news feels pretty bleak for Thornton and speculation mounts that this could well be the end of his otherwise promising season in Kansas City. However, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, there is still some positive news for the former New England Patriots second round pick.

Tyquan Thornton to Have Ankle Surgery Done By Top Surgeon

“Tyquan Thornton ankle surgery is expected to be performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a top foot & ankle specialist who works on many NFL stars, per source.” Wolfe posted on Monday.

It may not be particularly comforting to Thornton, the Chiefs or the fans that the speedster wideout is receiving the care and attention at one of the very best doctors in the business.

Many would inherently assume that elite-level athletes suffering major injuries for NFL franchises all get top-of-the-range treatment, but it is certainly still reassuring to know that the 26-year old is in ostensibly good hands.

Tyquan Thornton May Return For Late Season Action

Perhaps more intriguingly, the timeline for Thornton to return actually keeps the door somewhat open for the Baylor product to contribute during a possible; and at present likely-looking; playoff run in January and February.

“Thornton expected to miss 12-16 weeks. It leaves open possible playoff/Super Bowl return for Chiefs best deep threat receiver.”

12 weeks from Sunday’s injury would have Thornton return in Week 16’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Even if the timeframe is closer to 16 weeks, the team’s top deep threat (for the moment) could come back in time for the Divisional Round of the playoffs – if the Chiefs make it that far.

So whilst it is still broadly a very difficult situation for the fifth year wideout, there is still light at the end of the tunnel.