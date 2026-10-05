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Chiefs Have ‘Always Made the Most Sense’ For Tyreek Hill – NFL Insider

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Tyreek Hill wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against Matt Haack #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ Tyreek Hill acquisition rumors hit new heights on Sunday night after deep threat Tyquan Thornton appeared to dislocate and potentially fracture his ankle on a 55-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Silver of The Athletic reported that Kansas City had “strong interest” in the wideout, and Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus stated on Monday that the five-time All-Pro is likely to sign with a team in the coming days.

Chiefs Make ‘Most Sense’ For Tyreek Hill – Schefter

However, a further report from Adam Schefter has dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on the situation – although at this stage nothing is formalized. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN NFL insider stated that Kansas City have “always made the most sense” for Hill.

“Tyreek Hill is somebody that had been out there, they had been talking to him anyway. He’s getting back in shape. It may a little bit here before he’s ready to play; I’m told it’s week-to-week. Could be ready at any point.” Schefter said on Oct. 5.

“People have to remember he’s coming off a devastating injury himself [like Thornton] and is going to need some time to ramp up – which he’s been doing. But the Chiefs have always made the most sense…it sounds like Tyreek Hill will have a new home this week. Nobody will be surprised if it’s Kansas City. That’s the one that makes the most sense.”

Could Tyreek Hill Sign With a Different Team?

The Chiefs are not the only option; the Buffalo Bills; who had their perfect start to the season quashed by a resurgent New England Patriots team on the weekend; would also be a natural fit.

And one that fits aptly with Hill’s prior “cold weather” hint last week.

But even then, with the history and the in-built chemistry; and now with the unfortunate injury to Thornton – whose role mimicks that of Hill on the Chiefs’ offense – the reunion almost feels inevitable at this point.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Chiefs Have ‘Always Made the Most Sense’ For Tyreek Hill – NFL Insider

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