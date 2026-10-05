Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton Makes Bold Vow Amid Head-Turning Injury Update

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is in good spirits following an ugly injury that cut short what was perhaps the best game of his NFL career and may potentially sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Thornton left the Chiefs’ eventual win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter after suffering a dislocated ankle that is going to require surgery to repair and could sideline him for at least three to four months.

“After extensive tests today, Tyquan Thornton is expected back within 12 to 16 weeks, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reported on X. “He’ll have surgery within the week and there is a real chance at a late-season or playoff return.”

Thornton, the top deep threat of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to social media late on Sunday night, October 4 and shared a message of positivity and support for his team, as well as a promise to fans and the Chiefs’ locker room as to his future.

“Love this team! 4-0 baby!” Thornton posted to X. “I’ll be back stronger & better 🙏🏽🕺🏽 #ChiefsKingdom.”

Thornton finished the contest with five catches for 111 yards and two scores. He has 11 receptions for 219 yards and two TDs on the year, which includes four appearances and three starts.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Called Tyquan Thornton Among Best Teammates He’s Ever Had

Mahomes had some strong words for/about Thornton following his injury on Sunday night.

‘First off, I am praying for him,” Mahomes said, per a report from Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “Hopefully he comes back healthy.”

“I know how it is when you’re in that position, and it’s like the world is closing in on you,” Mahomes added during his postgame press conference.“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

Thornton produced a career campaign with the Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2025, hauling in 19 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. The wideout played his first three seasons in the NFL as a member of the AFC rival New England Patriots.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Sends Message to Tyquan Thornton Following Tough Injury

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also took to social media to show support for his down, but not out, pass-catching teammate.

Thornton posted several photos from his career game on Instagram following his exit with the ankle dislocation, captioning them as follows.

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step! 🕺🏽🙏🏾,” Thornton wrote.

Kelce later chimed in as part of the comments section of Thornton’s post.

“All we make is big plays!!!! 🔥🔥,” Kelce wrote.

Kansas City now has a full week off to rest and rehabilitate over an early-season bye before taking on the winless Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18.