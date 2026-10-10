Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton’s Injury Leads NFL to Controversial Call on Discipline for Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for months, but the Las Vegas Raiders will pay no penalty for the hit that knocked him out.

Raiders cornerback Treydan Stukes tackled Thornton near the goal line late in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s win in Las Vegas in Week 4. Thornton bounced up quickly to celebrate the catch before dropping back to the turf in pain upon the adrenaline washing off and the WR’s realization that he had dislocated his ankle.

Thornton left the field on a medical cart and in an air cast and is likely to miss most of the season as he rehabilitates the injury. His loss is a major blow to the Chiefs’ offense, which is also dealing with a hamstring strain to wideout Rashee Rice.

Some analysts speculated that Stukes could potentially face a fine for hip-drop tackle on the play, which the league categorizes as unnecessary roughness.

“That’s why they banned hip-drop tackles,” Jonathan Wier of 98.1 KMBZ in Kansas City posted to X following the play. “God I’m so angry.”

However, the NFL Office of Accountability chose not to fine the Raiders CB for the play, according to its report on Saturday, October 10.

Tyquan Thornton Remains Positive About Return After Ankle Dislocation Against Raiders

Initial reports following Thornton’s injury equated to bad news, but not necessarily season-ending news, for the Chiefs’ deep threat.

“After extensive tests today, Tyquan Thornton is expected back within 12 to 16 weeks, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on X. “He’ll have surgery within the week and there is a real chance at a late-season or playoff return.”

Thornton was in good spirits following the injury, which came in the best game of his career. He finished the day with five catches for 111 yards and two TDs.

“Love this team! 4-0 baby!” Thornton wrote on social media. “I’ll be back stronger & better 🙏🏽🕺🏽 #ChiefsKingdom.”

Kansas City is the only undefeated team remaining in the AFC. The Chiefs are off this weekend as part of the first wave of byes in 2026.

Chiefs Looking to Add Help to Wide Receiver Room Amid Injuries

Kansas City is hunting options to add to their depleted wide receiver room, including a reunion with free agent Tyreek Hill.

Hill is currently going through a civil case with his estranged wife, which is bringing back to the surface troubling domestic behavior (confirmed) and accusations (not yet admitted or proven in a court of law) involving the former Chiefs wideout. It remains unclear if those issues will hinder or halt a reunion that both sides have expressed interest in over the past week or so, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs could also look to the trade market, where Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings or Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars could be options ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.