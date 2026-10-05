Patrick Mahomes Makes Personal Admission on Chiefs Signing Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a brutal blow despite mounting a comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Kansas City sustained several wide receiver injuries, sparking increased rumors that the team is considering signing Tyreek Hill.

It appears the Chiefs potentially signing Hill has the approval of the team’s stars. Travis Kelce strongly co-signed a Chiefs reunion with Hill.

Patrick Mahomes also seems in favor of Kansas City signing Hill but added that he has “no idea” if signing Hill is feasible.

“I have no idea (if that would happen), but it’d be pretty cool,” Mahomes told The Athletic’s Michael Silver during an October 4, 2026, interview.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Has Reached Out to Tyreek Hill’s Agent About a Potential Signing

The Chiefs were already interested in potentially signing Hill prior to the recent unfortunate injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice, per Silver. Now, it appears there could be some added urgency for the Chiefs to get a deal done with Hill.

The veteran playmaker has not played in an NFL game in more than one year. Hill’s last game was on September 29, 2025, for the Miami Dolphins before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

“The Chiefs, who traded Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022 after balking at his contract demands, were already interested in a reunion before Sunday,” Silver wrote in an October 4, story titled, “Chiefs interested in adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill to roster: Sources.” Then, against the Raiders, two receivers suffered injuries: Tyquan Thornton, who could miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle, and Rashee Rice, who could be out several weeks with a hamstring strain.

“In the wake of those injuries, the Chiefs have already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to express their interest. They’d have to be satisfied with the receiver’s recovery, but there would likely be no other obstacles on the organization’s end,” Silver added.

“His tenure in Kansas City ended on reasonably good terms, and people inside the organization believe he would fit in well with the current team.”

Tyreek Hill Is Expected to Make a Decision on Next Team in the Coming Days Amid Chiefs Rumors

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill could select his new team in a matter of days. Hill may not be ready to return to the field until November, per Silver.

“Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today,” Schefter explained in an October 5, message on X.

“One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill. ‘I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,’ Rosenhaus said.”

Tyreek Hill Criticized Chiefs After Blockbuster NFL Trade in 2022

Fans may remember Hill was critical of the Chiefs in comments made after the blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. At the time, Mahomes admitted to being surprised by Hill’s remarks.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes responded in 2022 regarding Hill’s comments, per CBS Sports. “We’ve always loved him, we still love him.

“I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling. But definitely, I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.”