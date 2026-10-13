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Raiders’ Unsealed Search Firm Memo Draws Fire In NFL Lawsuit

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have long enjoyed a reputation for being one of the NFL’s most diverse teams. From quarterbacks to head coaches to executives, the franchise has been a trailblazer. However, with the release of a recent memo, the franchise will need to answer a few questions. At the heart of the matter is current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores and the league continue to fight through a lawsuit in which he alleges racially discriminatory hiring practices. While his suit doesn’t specifically name the Raiders, a recruiter they hired while looking for a head coach crossed a few lines.

Korn Ferry, a recruiter hired by the team during a search, compiled a memo that uses stereotypes to paint Flores in an unflattering light.

“Polished and a good presenter despite growing up in Brownsville, Brooklyn (same as Mike Tyson). He was able to build a strong friendship with a billionaire’s son which gave him opportunities to socialize and learn how to build relationships with white-collar and upper-class individuals.”

For context, Flores grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, a tough area, known as the home of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. The assertion relies on tropes instead of concrete information.

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Off the Rails

While Korn Ferry analyzed Flores’ strengths, the wording of his weaknesses was eye-opening. To the point of asking why the Raiders would ever need to hire Korn Ferry again.

“He can fool you with his polish upwards. Has limited people skills, lacks self-awareness, and sometimes exhibits erratic behavior. Tua’s [Tagovailoa’s] statements have opened the narrative that Brian was ‘pessimistic and adversarial’ and that his style ‘shattered his confidence’… Chip on his shoulder — can be a dictator with players and coaches, and can even be difficult with ownership. His personality is unpredictable — not sure who is going to show up. Failed in how he hires coordinators and staff because he doesn’t give second chances or see efforts to improve,”

Instead of citing details about the polish, the report delves into the fact that Tagovailoa and Flores often feuded and did not get along. Combined with the Brownsville comment, the report seems to paint Flores with a broad brush and a trope that became easily identifiable. His lawyer did not mince words.

“First, that Mr. Flores’ decision to hold the league and its teams accountable for systemic race discrimination has been met with unlawful retaliation. Second, discrimination continues to play a significant role in the hiring process for NFL Head Coaches, as evidenced by the fact that the candidate profile prepared for the Raiders leans heavily on racial stereotypes.”

Meanwhile, all Flores seems to do is coach excellent defenses.

 

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How Does This Affect the Raiders

The memo release does not, and should not, touch the legacy of Al Davis. It calls into question how the owner, Mark Davis, runs his team. Remember, Jon Gruden, if not for the uproar, may have kept his job regarding the racist language he directed at former NFLPA0head DeMaurice Smith. Now, in hiring Korn Ferry, Raiders ownership does not emerge cleanly.

Despite hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team’s first Black president, the football side of management needs to issue a full denouncement of the memo and an explanation. In the big picture, the memo will not cost the Raiders anything, but it could serve as another step in Flores’ case against the league.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Raiders’ Unsealed Search Firm Memo Draws Fire In NFL Lawsuit

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