Raiders Named ‘Ideal’ Fit for 24-year-old Pro Bowl WR

The trade market in the NFL has been very active ahead of the deadline. There have already been a few blockbuster trades. The Las Vegas Raiders are one team that has yet to make a move.

It remains to be seen if they plan to be buyers amid a four-game losing streak, but they could still look to trade for a player who has a chance to be a long-term fit. The Raiders’ wide receiver room is one of the weakest in the NFL.

Only two wide receivers on the roster have over 100 receiving yards this season. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. could be on the trade block. While he hasn’t been as good the last two seasons, he was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2024.

Perhaps a fresh start is all that he needs. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders are the “ideal” fit for Thomas.

“While contenders like Kansas City and Pittsburgh could use a big-play threat like Thomas, his best home might be with a rebuilding team that has upside. It could take some time for him to regain his rookie form, and a Super Bowl hopeful might not be able to afford him that,” Knox wrote. “The Las Vegas Raiders, however, could. They have yet to turn the page from quarterback Kirk Cousins to rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. There’s a chance they won’t hand Mendoza the keys until next season.

“As a potential long-term contributor, Thomas would be a great fit in Klint Kubiak’s offense alongside Mendoza, Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and possibly Tre Tucker, who will be a free agent in the spring.”

People in NFL Think Thomas Will Get Traded

The Jaguars are one of the better teams in the AFC, so why would they want to get rid of a 24-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver? It could be as simple as the team not having a role for him in the offense.

Parker Washington has emerged as a No. 1 wide receiver, and Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2. Thomas only has 105 receiving yards this season. He’s clearly a talented player, but he’d be better off elsewhere. ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that the trade rumors are real.

“There are a lot of people around the league who believe Thomas could have a new home by the trade deadline,” Graziano wrote.

What Will Thomas Cost in a Trade?

If the Raiders could add Thomas for nothing, they’d likely easily sign up. However, they’re going to have to trade for him.

It’s difficult to know what he could go for. Even though he’s a former first-round pick, there are five Jaguars players with more receiving yards than him this season. There’s no doubt Jacksonville is going to want a solid return for Thomas. Knox thinks that the Jaguars could get a second-round pick and change.

“Expect Thomas to command a package similar to the second- and sixth-round picks the Cardinals got for Harrison,” Knox wrote.

That’s a steep price for a player who might just not be good. The Houston Texans may already be regretting trading a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr. If the Raiders can get Thomas for a third-round pick, it’d be worth the risk, but a second-round pick might be too rich.