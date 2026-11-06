Raiders’ Brock Bowers Gets George Kittle Message Before 49ers Game

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing the San Francisco 49ers, and while they won’t be on the field at the same time, this game will feature two of the best tight ends in the NFL: George Kittle and Brock Bowers.

After missing a few games at the start of the season, Bowers has hit the ground running. Bowers has had 41 receptions for 547 yards and has scored five touchdowns in six games, per StatMuse.

If the 49ers want to keep the Raiders’ offense quiet, they will need to limit the impact of Bowers. Ahead of the game on Nov. 8, 49ers tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on the Las Vegas star and what’s allowed Bowers to be successful early in his career.

“Confidence in himself, his ability, physical ability,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5. “You watch him, he runs routes fully extended like he’s Mike Evans. You put him in tight, and he’s running routes on safeties and linebackers. The way he attacks the ball is very unique. There’s no one who really does it like him.

“He’s a very unique player. I don’t think people give him enough credit for his burst and speed. He’s going to go out there, and I think he’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense. I have no idea what our game plan is for him, but slow him down a little bit, guys.”

George Kittle on Brock Bowers’ Ability to Attack the Football

Moreover, Kittle explained a bit more when he meant that there aren’t many players in the league attacking the football the way Bowers does in the Raiders’ offense.

“A couple of years ago, when Deebo [Samuel] just came downhill and attacked the ball, it didn’t matter where he threw it [and] he had to catch it; I think you can see that with Kirk Cousins sometimes,” Kittle added.

“[Bowers will] be completely covered, and Kirk just throws it up to him because he’s like, ‘Hey, screw it. Brock’s down there somewhere.’ When you have that relationship with your quarterback, you’re going to get a lot of opportunities.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Facing 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey

Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby issued his respect to Niners running back Christian McCaffrey as these two will be on the field at the same time. If the Raiders want to leave the Bay Area with a win, they’ll need to limit the impact of the veteran.

Despite the challenge, Crosby is excited to face the veteran running back, as he shared his message to the 49ers’ star.

“He’s an incredible running back,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 4. “He’s one of the best in the league. He’s got everything. He gets the ball really well. He’s quick. He’s fast. He does everything at a high level. So, it’s a great challenge, and we’re super excited.

“It’s another opportunity to go out there and improve on our run defense and improve overall as a defense. Christian’s a hell of a player. I know him. He’s doing pretty well, and he’s a great dude and a great player.”