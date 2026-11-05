49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Gets Maxx Crosby Message Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off the bye week and will be looking to get back on the winning side after their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a Week 8 win over the New York Jets.

While the Niners are the favorite against the Raiders, the loss to the Falcons showed that San Francisco can be beaten. Nonetheless, the 49ers should have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who did get an injury in the loss to Atlanta, but returned to the game.

If Las Vegas wants to pull off the road win, they’ll need to contain McCaffrey, and the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby is excited to face the veteran running back, as he shared his message to the 49ers’ star.

“He’s an incredible running back,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 4. “He’s one of the best in the league. He’s got everything. He gets the ball really well. He’s quick. He’s fast. He does everything at a high level. So, it’s a great challenge, and we’re super excited.

“It’s another opportunity to go out there and improve on our run defense and improve overall as a defense. Christian’s a hell of a player. I know him. He’s doing pretty well, and he’s a great dude and a great player.”

Fred Warner on Having DeForest Buckner Back

Meanwhile, on the 49ers’ defense, they’ll have a familiar face lining up with the return of DeForest Buckner after the Niners traded for the former Indianapolis Colts star. Ahead of Buckner’s second stint in San Francisco, Fred Warner shared his thoughts on playing with the veteran defensive lineman again.

“It means everything, you know,” Warner told reporters on Nov. 4. “It was special when I found out when we got him. That was a guy when I came in as a rookie; I think he was in his third year. He was what everything we were looking for as a 49er. Just building the culture and standard here, he was that.

“It was unforuante having the business side of it, having him be traded to the Colts, but it’s rare you get a second opportunity to come home. I know he’s excited, I’m excited. He looks phenomenal , and it helps when you have really talented players on the defensive line, it makes my job easier.”

Kyle Shanahan Confirms 49ers’ Interest in Jauan Jennings

San Francisco was looking to bring back another player for a second stint as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the report that they had a deal in place with the Minnesota Vikings for Jauan Jennings. However, the wideout decided to remain in Minnesota.

“The report was accurate, just not totally exactly detailed up,” Shanahan told reporters on Nov. 4. “I mean, you can’t talk to other players on other teams. You’re not allowed to.

“We love Jauan. We have such a good relationship with Jauan and know him really well and we didn’t want to do it without talking to him first. So, we had to agree on some things to at least make it close enough to be able to talk to him.”