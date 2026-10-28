Former Raiders OL Gets Candid on Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation

With the trade deadline nearing on Nov. 10, the trade speculation regarding the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby continues to be one of the top discussions. After a 3-0 start, the Silver and Black are on a four-game losing streak and sit at 3-4 heading into Week 8.

The game against the New York Jets will determine whether the trade speculation goes down or ramps up even more, given that the Raiders have the San Francisco 49ers afterward, right before the trade deadline.

As the trade speculation swirls around Crosby, former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito shared his thoughts on whether Las Vegas should give serious thought to trading the veteran edge rusher.

“He is the most valuable trade piece we have because Maxx is the heart and soul of a team,” Incognito said in an Oct. 27 video from “Initial Contact.” “A lot of teams around the league would love to add his edge, his run-stopping ability, and his pass-rushing ability.

“I wouldn’t trade him, but I’m not calling the shots. That’s me as a friend, as an older brother, and as a guy who loves Maxx. But as someone who covers the team and is very close to the team, I think they have to consider everything.”

Crosby has played 412 total snaps on defense, leading to an 86.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran has generated 37 total pressures, three sacks, 21 hurries, 13 QB hits, nine solo tackles, and eight stops.

Maxx Crosby Is Raiders’ Most Valuable Trade Piece

Still, Incognito understands that Crosby is arguably the Raiders’ best trade piece when it comes to the veteran players on the team.

“That’s a difficult question because my heart’s telling me one thing, and my head’s telling me a different thing,” Incognito noted. “At this point, with the way they’ve lost these last four games, they have to evaluate everything, and he’s the one guy on the team that we can get maximum value for.”

Las Vegas Gets Maxx Crosby Trade Idea Involving Cowboys

As for what team could put together a trade package for Crosby, one of the teams in the speculation conversation is the Dallas Cowboys. Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together two trade ideas, one of them involving Dallas.

When it comes to the Cowboys, Rotman has Dallas sending a package that includes a 2027 first-round pick (via the Packers), a 2027 fourth-round pick (via the Steelers), a 2029 second-round pick, and linebacker Malachi Lawrence for Crosby.

“In order for Dallas to acquire Crosby, they’ll have to get creative, as their draft capital isn’t nearly as strong as that of most of the rest of the league,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 26 article. “The Cowboys do still have a decent first-rounder to dangle thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and while they probably wouldn’t want to trade this year’s first and second when they don’t have their own third or fourth-rounder, they can offer one in 2029.

“… The Raiders won’t be getting two firsts, but the value of Lawrence and a future second-rounder is there, if not far off, and while this is a lot for the Cowboys to give up, Crosby can truly be the difference-maker they’ve been searching for.”