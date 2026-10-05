Chiefs’ Chris Jones Has Words for Kirk Cousins After Raiders Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense shut down the Las Vegas Raiders‘ run game, as the Silver and Black produced only 72 rushing yards as a team. Nonetheless, Kirk Cousins and the passing game nearly got this Week 4 game to overtime, but the Raiders fell short, losing 30-27 to the Chiefs on Oct. 4.

Cousins went 31-for-52 on his pass attempts, throwing for 365 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 85.8. Moreover, the veteran led the Raiders offense to a potential game-tying field goal, but they fell short of doing so on that drive.

After the game, Chiefs’ Chris Jones spoke to the media and offered candid words about Cousins and this new version of the Raiders under head coach Klint Kubiak.

“[Cousins is] a warrior on that field,” Jones told reporters. “We knew it was going to be a physical game. We knew it was going to come down to four quarters, maybe a fifth quarter if possible, but they fought to the end.

“That’s a really, really good team there, and they have a great head coach. I’ve played the Raiders for 11 years. I’ve seen different versions of them, but at the present time, that’s a really, really good team.”

Kenneth Walker III on Facing Raiders Defense in Week 4

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ defense struggled to stop Kenneth Walker III, who recorded 22 carries for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns. After the game, the Chiefs running back noted that against this Las Vegas defensive unit, it would take a performance like his to ensure Kansas City left with a win.

“We knew coming into this game they were going to be a great team,” Walker said after the game. “They got two great linebackers, then Maxx Crosby. They play hard as well. We knew they were going to be prepared, so we had to make sure we were prepared as well and execute the way we needed to.”

Maxx Crosby Gives Credit Where Credit Is Due in Chiefs Win

Even though Las Vegas needs to clean up aspects of this loss, such as taking care of the football late in a close game, veteran edge rusher Maxx Crosby also credited Kansas City with making the plays they needed to secure the road win over the Raiders.

“We’ve got to give them credit,” Crosby said after the loss. “Of course, the Chiefs are a great team. They’ve won, and they know how to win and how to play in big games. But we do feel like we left a lot out there and felt like we could have won that game, and unfortunately, it didn’t happen. So, it doesn’t matter what the outside world and everything else that’s going on around us, predicting what we’re going to be and if we’re contenders and things like that.

“We’re truly focused on the everyday process of being better. And that starts with the coaches, and it trickles down through the whole team and our leadership. We’ve got work to do. So, like I said, it doesn’t matter, opinions and all that. We’ve got to go and continue to get better, and it starts right now.”