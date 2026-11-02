Raiders Should Trade for Rumored Patriots DT Available for Low-Cost Before Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to make a significant addition to their defensive front before the November 10th trade deadline, and New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore could be an ideal target.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots have started listening to trade offers for the 27-year-old defender after his role in the defensive line rotation decreased.

Even more appealing, the reported asking price is only a fourth-round draft pick. For a Raiders team looking to improve on defense, acquiring an established interior pass rusher at that cost could be a worthwhile move.

Raiders News: Las Vegas Should Go After New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore

Breer recently revealed that New England has been willing to discuss a potential trade involving Christian Barmore.

“He’s fell behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden in the rotation, and as a result of that, they have listened and talked to other teams about trading him. My understanding is the price would be about a fourth-round pick,” Breer said.

That asking price is too good to pass up. Barmore is only 27 years old, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, allowing Las Vegas to acquire a productive interior defensive lineman who knows how to get to the quarterback with 19 career sacks.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Barmore has recorded 175 total tackles and two forced fumbles across six seasons to go along with those 19 sacks.

Through seven games this season, he has seven tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble despite limited playing time.

For the price of a fourth-round selection, the thought of adding Barmore next to Maxx Crosby should have general manager John Spytek on the phone with Patriots GM Eliot Wolf.

Patriots Fans Would Be Upset to See Barmore Traded

One indication of Barmore’s value is the reaction from New England fans to the possibility of the Patriots moving him for a fourth-round pick. Despite his reduced role, many supporters understand what he brings to the team and would prefer him to stay.

“Makes zero sense to trade him. He’s been one of the most productive DT on the team.” @JustinColeF

“There’s no reason. He’s a great player.” @CJ0ndaL

“WHY!? Makes no sense he is amazing. Wtf” @PatsReality6

“With the injuriy luck of this team, a 4th is not enough. Not unless, they plan on spinning that 4th for another DT.” @Thecolours

Those reactions would help illustrate why a potential trade for Barmore could be viewed as an opportunity for the Raiders.

Las Vegas should also consider the value of adding interior pass rush rather than relying exclusively on their edge rushers like Crosby, Kwity Paye, and Malcolm Koonce.

Ultimately, if Breer’s reported asking price holds, the Raiders should seriously consider offering the Patriots a fourth-round pick. Barmore still has plenty of years left in the tank, and he could become a valuable addition to the defense.