Raiders, Cowboys Receive Blockbuster Trade Idea Before Deadline

With the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-4 and riding a four-game losing streak, the trade speculation regarding Maxx Crosby has resurfaced. One potential destination in the conversation is whether the Dallas Cowboys could put together a package for Crosby.

Despite being 3-4, the Cowboys aren’t out of the race for the NFC East as the division remains wide open, with the New York Giants sitting at the top with their 4-2-1 record.

As a result, a move for Crosby could be what finally turns the Cowboys’ defense around, as it adds a veteran leader who isn’t accepting anything less than 100 percent from his teammates due to his high motor.

In an Oct. 27 video from 105.3 The FAN, former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth was asked whether he would do a trade that involved Crosby and the Cowboys sending wideout George Pickens the other way, along with other parts, as part of a blockbuster trade.

“Oh yeah, would I do that? I’d do that in a heartbeat,” Schlereth said. “I wouldn’t even think twice about it. George Pickens will wow you with the spectacular. That dude will make some spectacular plays. He had the touchdown catch, which was phenomenal, right?

“He’ll make those, but there’ll be plenty of times during the course of the game when you’ll put on the film and he’s just standing around killing grass. So, yeah, would I do that? I would do that without even thinking twice about it.”

NFL Reporter Expects Cowboys to Be Active at Trade Deadline

Meanwhile, NFL reporter Jane Slater noted that she believes that the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be active, which could mean at least checking in on whether the Raiders would be open to trading Crosby.

“I think they will, and I think that’s because here’s the one thing I’ll say about Jerry,” Slater said during an Oct. 27 appearance on “Not So Fast.” “For the last couple of years, we said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same results…

“So I think he just, at 84 years old, truly is all in. I think he sees a talent disparity despite the two-game lead by the Giants, and I think he thinks that if he can just get that pass rush going, they had two sacks last night. It’s like he had the interception from DeMarvion Overshown. The wheels are turning for Jerry, and I think it will be impossible for him not to make a move.”

Raiders Receive Maxx Crosby Trade Idea Amid Speculation

Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together two trade ideas, one of them involving Dallas. When it comes to the Cowboys. Rotman has Dallas sending a package that includes a 2027 first-round pick (via the Packers), a 2027 fourth-round pick (via the Steelers), a 2029 second-round pick, and linebacker Malachi Lawrence for Crosby.

“In order for Dallas to acquire Crosby, they’ll have to get creative, as their draft capital isn’t nearly as strong as that of most of the rest of the league,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 26 article. “The Cowboys do still have a decent first-rounder to dangle thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and while they probably wouldn’t want to trade this year’s first and second when they don’t have their own third or fourth-rounder, they can offer one in 2029.

“… The Raiders won’t be getting two firsts, but the value of Lawrence and a future second-rounder is there, if not far off, and while this is a lot for the Cowboys to give up, Crosby can truly be the difference-maker they’ve been searching for.”