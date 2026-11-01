Cowboys, Lions Issued Firm Trade Message on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby has been in the trade speculation conversations ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, and it doesn’t help that the Silver and Black are on a four-game losing streak.

Nonetheless, if the Raiders do get a win over the New York Jets and get to 4-4, much of that trade speculation will likely quiet down. However, if they were to lose to the Jets, then that trade speculation will only increase.

Whether or not Crosby can truly be had this trade deadline, only the general managers know. The Raiders might not be willing to deal the veteran edge rusher, but they could have a price that general manager John Spytek would probably listen to.

As for which teams should be calling Las Vegas for Crosby, two teams received a strong message regarding a move for the veteran: The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. Regarding the Cowboys, it’s former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib urging Dallas to make this blockbuster move.

“Go get Maxx Crosby,” Talib said in an Oct. 31 video from “Gridiron.” “For the defense, he’ll bring energy and revitalize the team. As bad as things are right now, you bring in Porter, you bring in Crosby, and it’ll kind of hit a reset button. He’s going to help you in both aspects of the game, man. He’s quietly having a great season.

“The Cowboys are in the win-now window. Look, forget the picks. You got your quarterback. You got a cranked-up offense [and] you got guys on defense. Just solidify the team. The NFC East might not ever be this bad again. Go all in right now.”

Ex-Lions OL Wants Maxx Crosby to Play in Michigan Again

Meanwhile, from Detroit’s perspective, it’s former Lions offensive lineman Lomas Brown wanting to see Crosby play in the state of Michigan again.

“Come home, Maxx,” Brown said in an Oct. 31 video from Woodward Sports. “I’ve been talking to your mom, a friend of the program. Come on home. She says she knows you want to come home. We want you home. Come on, man. You and Aidan [Hutchinson]. Who’s stopping that?”

Raiders Get Update on Maxx Crosby Amid Trade Speculation

While the trade speculation is fun, there’s the reality of the situation and whether or not the Raiders would consider trading Crosby. Nonetheless, if the Silver and Black were to consider it, then they’d probably want a similar package that the Tennessee Titans received for trading Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

Recently, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler stated that a win or a loss to the Jets won’t matter much in whether the Raiders or Crosby would be looking for a trade.

“I know Maxx Crosby’s always out there because he was technically traded,” Fowler said in an Oct. 30 video from “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I was told Crosby does not at all want to be traded. He wants to be there in Vegas, loves Klint Kubiak and what they have going there. So, I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby.”

Crosby has played 412 total snaps on defense, leading to an 86.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran has generated 37 total pressures, three sacks, 21 hurries, 13 QB hits, nine solo tackles, and eight stops.