Damian Lillard Pitches Raiders Trade for All-Pro WR

The Las Vegas Raiders came back to earth in Week 4 after a hot start to the season. Though they had a chance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the end, it’s clear there are still some deficiencies on the roster.

Wide receiver Jack Bech is out for the foreseeable future with a broken forearm, and Jalen Nailor appeared to suffer a concussion against the Chiefs. The Raiders were already weak at wide receiver, and losing two of their better options is far from ideal.

If the loss against the Chiefs proved anything, it’s that the Raiders are a team that can compete with the top teams across the NFL. However, it’s going to be hard to go far without a reliable wide receiver.

The Raiders have started to get linked to some wide receivers who might be available. There aren’t great options in free agency, so the team will have to look to the trade market.

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is a long-time Raiders fan, and after the Chiefs loss, he pitched the idea of the team trading for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

“Just go get Pickens…” Lillard wrote on X.

What a Pickens Trade Could Look Like

Pickens would come in and easily be the Raiders’ best wide receiver. Last season, he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Pairing a player who can stretch the field like Pickens with tight end Brock Bowers would give the Raiders an elite pass-catching duo.

Now, Pickens hasn’t been as productive for the Cowboys this year. In four games, he has just 18 catches for 225 yards, which is fewer than Tre Tucker. That said, Pickens also has to share targets with CeeDee Lamb, who leads the NFL in receiving yards right now.

Since Bowers is utilized mostly in the slot, he shouldn’t take too many targets away from Pickens. The Raiders would need to do some work to make sure Pickens is a fit. He caused some issues when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is why he was traded. Plus, he needs a new contract, as he’s currently playing on the franchise tag.

The Raiders shouldn’t offer anything more than a second-round pick for the wide receiver, considering the character concerns and massive contract he’s going to demand.

Raiders Need to Add Another WR

If Nailor is going to miss time, the Raiders need to add more wide receiver help. Rookie Malik Benson hasn’t done much yet, and Tucker is at best a No. 2 wide receiver. According to head coach Klint Kubiak, the Raiders are open to addressing the position.

“All things are being considered,” Kubiak told reporters when asked about possibly adding another wide receiver.

While it sounds logical to add a star wide receiver, the Raiders may want to avoid trading away valuable draft picks. They could always address the position in the offseason. Pickens will be a free agent if the Cowboys decide not to use the franchise tag on him again. It really depends on how close the front office thinks the team is to competing for a Super Bowl.