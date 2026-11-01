Darien Porter Injury: Why Did Raiders CB Leave Jets Game on Opening Play?

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter is questionable to return with a groin injury after going down without contact on the opening snap in the game against the New York Jets Sunday.

The injury came at MetLife Stadium against the Jets in Week 8, and it leaves the Raiders watching the sideline to see whether a key cornerback can come back.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a long completion to start the game, with accounts of the gain ranging from 31 to 41 yards. Porter hit the turf without being touched, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Trainers helped Porter to the medical tent on the Raiders’ sideline with the score still 0-0. He later emerged and was trying to regain his mobility under trainers’ watchful eyes, according to Raiders beat writer Sam Warren.

Rookie Jermod McCoy took over for him at outside corner. The team then listed Porter as questionable with a groin injury.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Darien Porter Career Background

Porter, 25, was born Jan. 6, 2001, in Bettendorf, Iowa, and is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 195 pounds. He played receiver and cornerback at Bettendorf High School, catching 27 passes for 440 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, and won a Class 4A state title in the 400 meters.

He spent time at Iowa State from 2019 through 2024, starting at receiver before moving to defensive back. Special teams made up most of his early role. He became a full-time starter in 2024, finishing with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and two passes defended, and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition.

Porter ran an unofficial 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Raiders selected Porter in the third round of the 2025 draft, 68th overall.

As a rookie, he played all 17 games, starting 10, and totaled 42 tackles, three passes defended and one fumble recovery. His rookie contract runs through 2028.

This season, Porter missed Week 2 against the Chargers because of a foot injury against the Dolphins in the opener. That was a separate issue from Sunday’s injury. Before it, he had been targeted five times in that opener and allowed one catch for 12 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

How the Las Vegas Raiders Adjust Without Darien Porter

The Raiders have options at outside corner. McCoy, selected in the fourth round of 2026, slid in the draft after a previous knee injury and stepped into the lineup immediately.

Las Vegas has also started rookie fifth-rounder Hezekiah Masses opposite Eric Stokes since Porter’s absence in Week 2. Masses and McCoy now join Stokes in a rotation that can also lean on nickel and safety help. Porter had been competing for the starting job opposite Stokes in recent weeks, so the group was already built around several bodies.

The Jets went after Porter’s side of the field on the very first snap. For now, the Raiders can lean on McCoy, Masses and Stokes while the medical staff evaluates Porter’s groin. Whether Las Vegas has to cover that ground for the rest of Sunday depends on how his sideline test goes.