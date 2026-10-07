Key Raiders Playmaker Hints at Season Debut in Cryptic Post

Since the Las Vegas Raiders have been better than expected, there’s been some talk about them trading for a wide receiver before the deadline. It remains to be seen if the team will be willing to part with draft assets, so they could stick with what they got.

Fortunately, it looks like they are getting some reinforcements. 2025 fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton was an exciting prospect but had an underwhelming rookie year. He missed much of this year’s training camp due to an injury that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve to start the season.

The minimum four games are up, but the Raiders haven’t said if he’s going to be ready to play in Week 5. However, a recent post from Thornton would suggest that he’s nearing his return.

The wide receiver posted a picture of himself in his Raiders uniform on Instagram and included the song “I’m Back” by G Herbo.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. post on Instagram with the song “I’m Back” 😈🏴‍☠️🔥 https://t.co/CMdK251P2Q pic.twitter.com/RvxtEsxaDk — Esai Givens (@esaigivens) October 6, 2026

At the very least, it sounds like he’ll be back on the practice field this week. Once that happens, the Raiders will have 21 days to decide if they want to activate him or keep him on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season. With Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor banged up, the Raiders could really use some wide receiver help, so if Thornton is healthy, he should play as soon as possible.

Can Thornton Be an Impact Player?

On paper, Thornton is exactly what the Raiders need. He’s 6-foot-5 and runs a 4.30 40-yard dash. The team has really needed a big wide receiver who can make plays down the field.

The problem is that he hasn’t shown the ability to consistently make plays. Last season, he was a starter in Week 1, but quickly lost that job. Head coach Klint Kubiak has clearly been a much stronger playcaller for the Raiders than Chip Kelly was last year.

Thornton has too much potential to give up on after a mediocre rookie season. It’s at least worth it to give him a chance to see what he can do in this offense.

Insider Doesn’t See Raiders Trading For WR

Thornton returning and making an impact would be huge for the Raiders, but they can’t bank on that. This is a team that has playoff aspirations after a strong start to the season.

However, the Raiders only currently have five picks in next year’s draft. Because of that, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t see them trading for a wide receiver right now.

“Receiver is a need for the Raiders, but they’ve been inclined to preserve draft capital and develop their young receivers, and I’m not sure the 3-1 start changes that,” Fowler wrote. “Las Vegas operates in that space between rebuilding and contention, and with only five selections in April’s draft, Vegas could opt to lean on second-year players Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., who returns soon from injured reserve, to play bigger roles. Also, Bowers basically is a wide receiver, so him as the No. 1 and Tre Tucker as the No. 2 isn’t a bad setup.”