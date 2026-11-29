It is a new era of Las Vegas Raiders football led by rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. After holding off on playing him for half of the season, the team finally pivoted to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

During the season, Mendoza has proven to be laser-focused on football. He doesn’t do a podcast or a bunch of big events. While he’s focused on the season, his family helps him with some of the marketing side of his brand.

Right now, the NFL is allowing players to wear custom cleats for the “My Cause My Cleats” program. This is meant to allow players to bring awareness to certain charitable organizations that they support.

Mendoza has been a vocal advocate for multiple sclerosis, which is an autoimmune disease that his mother, Elsa, suffers from. He previously donated $500,000 to the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, specifically supporting the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence.

Mendoza’s little brother, Max, took to social media to announce that Fernando’s cleats for My Cause Me Cleats” will be used to bring more awareness to multiple sclerosis and also showed off what the cleats are going to look like.

There is also the Mendoza Family Fund, which works with the MS Society to continue to support awareness and research into multiple sclerosis.

Mendoza Already Getting Praised Early in Career

Mendoza only has two starts under his belt, but is already making a strong impression. The Raiders play the Cleveland Browns in primetime in Week 12. Browns defensive end Jared Verse spoke about what the young quarterback does well.

“He did what he did in college and now he’s impacting the league at a very good level,” Verse said, via Raiders.com. “If you let him sit back there and dot you up, you’re in for a very long game. He can also use his feet very well. You give him open gaps to the left side, to the right side, he’ll take those gaps, run for a first down, run for as much as he has to.”

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger also chimed in.

“He’s a good player. Obviously when you get drafted that high it’s for a reason, right? So obviously he’s was able to make plays, you can see even the difference between the first game and last week’s game,” Schwesinger said. “He wants to be able to step in throws and things like that, so just going in and being prepared.”

Browns Coaches Impressed With Mendoza

Mendoza is hoping to get his first win of his career, but the Browns don’t want to make it easy. Head coach Todd Monken likes what the Raiders are building, but is hoping to make the rookie uncomfortable.

“It’s our job to make it speed up for him … he did a real nice job, and they did a good job around him,” Monken said. “Klint (Kubiak) does a great job offensively, always has. And they’ll be ready to go, and so will we.”

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is very impressed with what he’s seen from Mendoza.

“Pretty impressive,” Rutenberg said. “I mean, really impressive. Obviously, highly touted coming out and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.”