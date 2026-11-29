All eyes are on Fernando Mendoza since he was named the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has had an incredible run over the last year, which saw him emerge as the top quarterback in the class, win a Heisman Trophy and lead Indiana to a National Championship win.

Mendoza has won over fans all over the world with his quirky and positive personality. He often goes viral for his postgame interviews and press conferences.

While the 23-year-old rookie has everything going for him, by all accounts, he does not have a girlfriend or wife. If he did, he has done an excellent job of keeping it under wraps.

Mendoza might be the most eligible bachelor in all of Las Vegas right now, but he seems to have his focus on football.

Alysa Liu Flirtations

Previously, there was speculation that Mendoza and Olympic champion figure skater Alysa Liu could be sparking a romance. The two were seen working together on a number of projects, and they seemed to have some chemistry.

Liu is from Oakland, California, which is where the Raiders used to play and near where Mendoza played college football at California before transferring to Indiana.

However, it appears that any possible flirtations between the two were just part of a marketing campaign for the video game “Fortnite.”

Mendoza is just 23, while Liu is 21, so there’s plenty of time for the two to get to know each other more, but it’s looking like a long shot that they ever actually end up dating. They would certainly make an exciting sports power couple if they ended up together, but they’re both heavily focused on their careers right now.

Mendoza Previously Said He Doesn’t Have Time for Girls

There’s no doubt that Mendoza would have an easy time finding a girlfriend if he put himself out there, but he takes his job very seriously. This is his first year in the NFL. He even skipped Indiana’s White House visit earlier in the year because he had practice.

Previously, he spoke about why he didn’t want a girlfriend in college.

“I know myself, and I know that it was such a short period of time that if I have a really, really good next year, next two years, I can make the NFL and I believe I will make the NFL,” Mendoza said back when he was still in college. “However, at this point, I’ve got to limit all distractions. I live a three-minute walk from the facility where we have our weight room, our practice facility and our stadium. So I think that’s very important and close, especially with the girls; it can be very distracting now. I mean, you might find your first love at college and stuff like that,

“But know that if I finish class at six, I’m gonna give everything my all, so if I have a girlfriend, I’m gonna give her my all. That means I’m gonna go back from six to nine, just go hang out with her and maybe get dinner or something rather than maybe picking up dinner on the way back to class and watching extra film for the game week.”

If he thought the college lifestyle was too hectic for a girlfriend, the NFL is significantly more stressful. It sounds like he may wait until he’s a couple of years into his career before he starts seriously trying to date.