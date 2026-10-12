Klint Kubiak Reveals Starting QB Decision After Fernando Mendoza Debut

Following back-to-back losses, the Las Vegas Raiders may have to start rethinking their strategy for the season. They started off 3-0, which made it seem like they could be a playoff team, but now it’s clear that there’s still a lot of work to do.

With the Raiders down 45-17 to the New England Patriots in Week 5, the team decided to give rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza his first chance to play this season. Mendoza played well, but wasn’t able to lead a scoring drive.

It was too small a sample size to know if he’s ready to start quite yet. Kirk Cousins didn’t have a bad game against the Patriots, but there is merit to the idea that the Raiders should just play Mendoza to give him reps.

That time may come, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll happen right now. Head coach Klint Kubiak reaffirmed that Cousins is the starter right now.

“Kirk is the starter, but if Fernando’s number is called, we have confidence in him,” Kubiak told reporters on Monday.

This is far from a quarterback controversy yet. Cousins has thrown 12 touchdowns this season, so he’s playing at a high level. There’s no reason to put Mendoza on the field quite yet.

Mendoza Talks Debut

Mendoza would’ve likely much rather seen his first action in a blowout win than a blowout loss. However, the Raiders have to give him as many chances as they can this season.

Though it wasn’t ideal circumstances, Mendoza was happy to get a chance to play.

“It wasn’t a great experience because of the overall outcome,” Mendoza said after the game. “I wanted to do my part any way I could to help the team.

“But it is good experience to have some regular-season snaps to evaluate and get better from so in the future, if I am called upon, I have at least a little experience rather than none.”

Mendoza Laments Not Being Able to Score

At first, it looked like Mendoza was going to lead a scoring drive, but then it stalled. The Raiders ended up turning the ball over on downs after Mendoza couldn’t convert a fourth down attempt. He praised his teammates for their effort.

“We didn’t come away with points, so it was overall a quote-unquote failure,” Mendoza said. “But I really appreciate how my teammates rallied and how much effort they put in late in the fourth quarter.”

Mendoza did his best to try and convert the fourth down. He took off to run and only came a yard short. He took accountability for not being able to make the play.

“That is totally my fault and I let the offense down on that play,” he said. “I was a little bit between running and scramble drill because it was fourth down. I need to work on my speed because I wasn’t fast enough to get to the edge. But I really need to hit (Thompkins) over the middle.”

Mendoza is going to get plenty of chances throughout his career to make it up to his teammates.