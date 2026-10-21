Raiders Issued Strong Fernando Mendoza Take Amid Three-Game Losing Skid

After a 3-0 start, the Las Vegas Raiders have dropped three straight games, with the latest loss coming to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Moreover, in Week 5, head coach Klint Kubiak decided to give Fernando Mendoza his regular-season debut in the loss to the New England Patriots.

Amid the Raiders’ losing streak, the conversation is now about whether the team should start the Mendoza era. Nonetheless, former NFL QB Kurt Warner believes that now is not the right time for Las Vegas to turn to the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and have him start over Kirk Cousins.

“In my opinion, I don’t think they should as of yet,” Warner said during an Oct. 20 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “Again, I believe this team is not a great football team, but they’ve got some key pieces, including Kirk Cousins, that are making them competitive every time out.

“I just think it’s too early right now, with how competitive and how well Kirk is playing, to go to Fernando just yet. It may come a time when you feel like this team is not good enough and not going to make a playoff push, and you make that move.”

Raiders Would Send Wrong Message Turning to Fernando Mendoza

Warner also believes that going with Mendoza right now would send the wrong message to the veteran players on the team that are wanting to compete, as the Raiders are at .500 and could move to 4-3 if they can get a win over the struggling Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

“I just don’t think the time is right now,” Warner added. “I think Kirk gives them confidence right now that, ‘Hey, even if we’re not winning these games, we’re competitive every single time out,’ which I think is really important for that organization right now, for guys like Maxx Crosby and for a first-time head coach.

“It’s really important to be competitive every single time out and until that season kind of moves from that mode to ‘Okay, probably not going to be in the playoffs,’ I think you stay with Kirk as long as he’s playing good football.”

Kirk Cousins’ Play Should Determine Any QB Change

Meanwhile, for CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, he sees the situation playing out with Cousins’ play being the sole factor. Cousins has performed well, and the Raiders have won games, but once that stops, Prisco believes it’s time for Mendoza.

“Kirk Cousins has earned the right to stay in there,” Prisco said during an Oct. 11 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “As long as you’re winning football games, or at least competing in games for the next couple of weeks, he’ll stay in there. But if he has a couple of bad games, then I think it becomes Fernando Mendoza time.

“I’m a big believer that the sooner you get to the guy, the better off it is for the organization. As long as they’re competing and staying in games, the next two weeks are going to be tough. They have a brutal schedule over the next two weeks. If you got the Bills and Rams and they lose both those games and Cousins doesn’t play well, then again, you regroup and you go, ‘OK, well, maybe it’s Mendoza time.'”