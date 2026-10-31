Gen Smith Has Strong Words for Raiders’ Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has really struggled this season, but they should have a better chance at success in Week 8 against the New York Jets. Starting quarterback Geno Smith was on the Raiders last season, so the players and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard know him well.

The Jets offense also just isn’t very good, as they’re averaging 19.6 points a game. But the Raiders defense has also played poorly, so it’ll be an interesting matchup. Smith could really use a bounce-back game, but he expects a tough matchup. He had praise for the Raiders’ defense despite their rocky season.

“They’re lining up with multiple fronts,” Smith told reporters. “They’re using guys in a lot of different ways. They have some hybrid players like Jeremy Chinn and just the way that they’re using Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean’s having a special year. All of those guys, I think they’re very capable players. I think their defense is doing a great job of being multiple on the front end and the back end which, obviously, you have to read the defense and they’re going to give you a ton of looks and a ton of different coverages and see if you can dissect it and make plays.”

Smith Is Still a Big Fan of Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and Smith have cultivated a good friendship over the years. Smith’s one season with the Raiders was a mess, but that didn’t hurt his friendships with players on the team.

Smith made sure to give Crosby plenty of respect ahead of the matchup.

“He’s a guy who’s a game-wrecker,” Smith said. “He’s a guy who’s always going to be around the football. He plays almost 100% of the snaps and he gives maximum effort every single time. Gained a ton of respect for him from being a teammate and seeing the way that he works. We used to compete on who could get to the weight room first and who stayed the longest. A ton of respect for Maxx, a really good friend of mine.”

Raiders Special Teams Get Flowers

The Raiders’ special teams unit has done some good things. Dylan Laube is averaging 31.1 yards per kick return, which is best in the NFL right now.

It seems like in any game he’s going to break a kick return for a touchdown. Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo is prepared for a difficult time slowing the Raiders and Laube down.

“They’re a dangerous return unit, dangerous return unit,” Banjo told reporters. “Guys who have all the physical skillsets and tools in the world to be able to be impactful. You talk about what No. 23 [Dylan Laube] and No. 81 [Dareke Young], those guys do a great job of catching the ball and being downhill and being very, very confident when they have the ball in their hands. And not just those guys, but the guys who are also competing and blocking for them; they do a great job, you can tell they’re well coached.”