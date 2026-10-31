Giants Receive Trade Deadline Message for Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders could become sellers depending on whether they lose in Week 8 to the New York Jets and fall to 3-5, extending their losing streak to five games.

If this scenario were to happen, trade speculation will grow surrounding veteran players who may not fit the timeline in the Raiders’ rebuild. Nonetheless, could general manager John Spytek be open to trading young players before their trade value takes a nosedive?

Everyone is talking about Maxx Crosby as a name that could be moved during the trade deadline. However, WFAN’s Evan Roberts floated the idea of whether the New York Giants should consider trading for Ashton Jeanty.

“That [coaching] staff didn’t draft [Jeanty],” Roberts said in an Oct. 30 video from WFAN. “He’s an inherited player who, so far in his NFL career, has been a little bit of an underachiever. If you’re the New York Giants, we’ve talked about wanting to improve yourself, but you’re also thinking big picture. You’re thinking long term.

“This is a coaching staff and a front office that was interested in drafting a running back in the first round this year. They didn’t do it. They were interested in signing Kenneth Walker. Why wouldn’t you be interested in a guy who’s not quite a bust yet, but is young enough and has enough potential, like Ashton Jeanty? So I think it actually makes a lot of sense on both sides.”

Giants Legend Wants No Part of Ashton Jeanty

Meanwhile, former Giants running back Tiki Barber was bullish on the idea of New York giving up draft capital for a player that isn’t a major upgrade over Cameron Skattebo for the team’s ground game.

“There’s something about him I just don’t like right now,” Barber said. “It’s probably because of his lack of production, which might not all be his fault. But I think when he came into the league, he was viewed as an explosive runner, someone who was going to be a difference-maker.

“He was that in college, and maybe in his first year, he was trending toward that. But you haven’t seen it this year. I don’t think he’s that much of an upgrade over Cam Skattebo.”

This season so far, Jeanty has played 320 total snaps for the Silver and Black, leading to a 64.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 106 times for 328 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown while averaging 3.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 10 missed tackles as a runner.

Jeanty has been more impactful in the passing game, catching 34 passes on 43 targets for 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Should Raiders Consider Trading Maxx Crosby?

Meanwhile, as far as the Crosby trade speculation goes, former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito shared his thoughts on whether Las Vegas should give serious thought to trading the veteran edge rusher.

“He is the most valuable trade piece we have because Maxx is the heart and soul of a team,” Incognito said in an Oct. 27 video from “Initial Contact.” “A lot of teams around the league would love to add his edge, his run-stopping ability, and his pass-rushing ability.

“I wouldn’t trade him, but I’m not calling the shots. That’s me as a friend, as an older brother, and as a guy who loves Maxx. But as someone who covers the team and is very close to the team, I think they have to consider everything.”