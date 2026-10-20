Raiders Trade Pitch Lands 4,322-Yard WR Amid Latest Eagles News Rumor

The Las Vegas Raiders should look to add some help at the wide receiver position before the NFL trade deadline on November 10th, and one name that could be an intriguing trade target is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams seeking WR help believe that Brown could be traded in the coming weeks.

“Sources: #Eagles WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks,” Schultz wrote on X. “Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity in Philadelphia.”

Over Brown’s previous seven seasons since entering the league as a first-round pick back in 2019, he’s racked up 371 catches for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Perhaps this is the opportunity Las Vegas has been waiting for in regard to bringing in more help at wide receiver.

Raiders Trade Pitch Brings in Eagles Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown

For one, trading for a receiver who hasn’t played in a regular-season game this season wouldn’t garner a premium draft pick.

In fact, thinking about this with a glass-half-full mentality, the Raiders would likely only have to send a sixth-round pick or even just one seventh-rounder to the Eagles to acquire Hollywood Brown.

He’s still just 29 years old and would provide a field-stretcher type of player at WR. “I’m faster than I’ve ever been,” Brown said back in August. “I feel like I’m playing that way, for sure.”

This could be one of many trades the Raiders make. Something to keep in mind.

Other Potential Wide Receiver Targets

If the Raiders want to go another route in terms of trading for a wide receiver, the most intriguing name out there that could be traded is Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., who CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns believes Las Vegas should trade for.

“The ideal fits for Thomas are either a team that would benefit from his price as he remains on a rookie contract or a team that would make him a long-term centerpiece if he rekindles his 2023 success,” Bahns wrote. “The Las Vegas Raiders fit the latter criteria. Their wide receiver depth is nonexistent, and there is no clear No. 1 weapon in the room.”

If not, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano has noted that multiple NFL sources believe a few other wide receivers could end up on the trade block, which include Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”