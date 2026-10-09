Raiders Receive Great News in Trade Market for A Wide Receiver

With the Las Vegas Raiders being 3-1, fans can’t help but wonder whether the team will look to make a trade before the deadline on November 10th, and if so, for what position?

Wide receiver seems to be a popular choice, considering the unit could use additional talent.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren asked Klint Kubiak whether the Raiders would add another receiver given the injuries to Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, to which Kubiak replied, “All things are being considered.”

That said, who would potentially be available for the Raiders to make a move for?

Multiple Receivers Could Be Available on Trade Market for the Raiders

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources believe five receivers in particular could end up on the trade block — Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals, Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

The ‘aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick’ line should be music to the Raiders’ ears. If that’s the case, why not make a move, especially when three of the five receivers are former first-round picks.

Who Makes the Most Sense for Las Vegas?

There’s no right answer to this question, and granted, it’s not certain that any of these five players are actually available via trade, but out of the five, Brian Thomas Jr. is someone who should entice the Raiders the most.

He’s still just 24 years old, had a monster rookie season where he posted 87 catches for 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns, becoming just the fourth rookie since 1970 to cross 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns, joining Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ja’Marr Chase.

However, he’s appeared in just 47% of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps this season and had 10 drops in 2025.

Maybe it’s a mental thing, but at least he’s proven he can produce at a high level. Perhaps all he needs is a change of scenery, and a move to Las Vegas could be what he needs to get back on track.

The Jaguars already have plenty of talented receivers, and the Raiders would certainly benefit from the addition of Thomas.

The biggest question is whether the Jaguars would be open to trading him away, and if so, at what cost.