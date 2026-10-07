Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2026 campaign, as they have raced out to a 3-1 start, with their lone loss seeing them fall to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Simply put, nobody saw this coming for Las Vegas, which has resulted in the optics surrounding this team changing on the fly.

One situation that the team has had to deal with is months for Maxx Crosby‘s trade status. After the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a blockbuster deal for Crosby over the offseason, many folks have wondered what his future with the team looks like. For the most part, the trade rumors surrounding Crosby have died down, but one insider attempted to put them to rest for good ahead of Week 5.

Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Get Shut Down By Insider

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After years of frustrations and losses, Crosby finally requested a trade from the Raiders over the offseason. For a few days, it seemed like Crosby was headed to the Ravens in exchange for a pair of first-round draft picks. After checking over his physical, though, Baltimore opted to back out of the deal, as it instead signed Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Crosby’s status was in flux for much of the offseason. Would Las Vegas look to trade him in a cheaper deal, or would it simply hold onto him and hope to work things out with the All-Pro pass rusher? Ultimately, the latter outcome took place, as Crosby recommitted himself to the Raiders for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

Questions lingered, though, especially with many folks expecting Las Vegas to be among the worst teams in the league this season. Instead, it has looked like a playoff-caliber team, which has likely made Crosby very happy. A trade can’t be entirely ruled out (after all, we did just see the front office swing a deal to unload Crosby), but according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.org, it seems very unlikely he will be on the move anytime soon.

“Crosby is off to a great start, and executives around the league believe the Raiders have turned a corner,” La Canfora wrote. “If a rival dangles two first-round selections, it might catch Las Vegas’ attention. ‘I don’t think the price comes down,’ one general manager noted. Ultimately, I expect him to stay put.”

Could Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Trade Plans Change if They Begin Losing?

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It may seem far-fetched to suggest that the Raiders could still trade Crosby, but if they begin losing again, all bets are off. It is worth noting that the three teams Las Vegas have beaten so far this season have combined for one total win, so it’s not a stretch to suggest that this team could regress to the mean down the line.

The Raiders have a great measuring-stick game in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, but even then, it feels like Crosby is happy to still be in Las Vegas, so if nothing is broken here, what’s the point of trading him? Crosby has remained as productive as ever, and you can bet he will be looking to terrorize New England in an effort to help his team get back into the win column on Sunday.