Insider Issues Definitive Update on Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors After Raiders Win

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to snap their four-game losing streak in Week 8 with a thrilling 38-33 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Kirk Cousins once again proved why he deserves to remain the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, and the defense did just enough to hold off the Jets to help the team prevail.

Off the field, winning has put Las Vegas in an even more confusing position ahead of the trade deadline, as nobody knows if it is going to operate as a buyer or a seller. One guy the Raiders continue receiving calls on is superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby, but in the wake of this win, NFL insider Ian Rapoport issued a definitive update on his future with the team.

Insider Shuts Down Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

Crosby’s future with the Raiders has been in flux dating back to the offseason. After requesting a trade, Crosby was seemingly dealt to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a pair of first-round picks. At the last second, though, the Ravens backed out of the deal due to concerns that emerged from Crosby’s physical.

For all intents and purposes, Crosby appears to be healthy for Las Vegas, as he’s appeared in all eight games for his longtime team this year, racking up 22 tackles and three sacks. After the Baltimore trade fell through, Crosby reconciled with the Raiders, which seemingly put an end to his ongoing trade saga.

However, teams across the league have made an effort to continually check in on Crosby, given that the front office had previously agreed to send him packing. According to Rapoport, though, the circumstances have changed significantly, which is why it is viewed as highly unlikely that Crosby will get traded again.

“It sounds like Crosby likes where the Raiders are, wants to be there, does not want to be traded, and the Raiders have no plans to trade him,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football.”

Raiders Appear Set to Hang Onto Maxx Crosby Past the Trade Deadline

Getty Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

While Crosby isn’t putting up outrageously dominant numbers this year, he has brushed aside concerns about his health with his ability to be on the field on just about every play for the Raiders. Just the presence of Crosby causes problems for Las Vegas, as he frequently requires double teams from opposing offensive lines, which opens up opportunities for his teammates. As a result, if he were to be moved, he would once again drive a hard bargain.

And yet, while Crosby’s name keeps popping up in trade rumors, it has never seemed inherently likely that he would get traded. The Raiders establishing an asking price for Crosby in their aforementioned failed deal with the Ravens has added a unique element to these trade talks, but the two sides seem happy with each other, so why break things up? Anything can happen in the NFL, but it looks like Crosby is set to stay put in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.