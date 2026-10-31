Raiders Get Important Jack Bech Injury News Right Before Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering Week 8 looking to find a way to get themselves back on track. After beginning the year with a 3-0 record, the Raiders have lost four straight games, leading to serious questions about their offense emerging. If they can’t win on Sunday, Las Vegas may have to switch things up moving forward.

The biggest change would likely come at the quarterback position, but in Week 8, the wide receiver room could be getting shook up. That’s because second-year pass catcher Jack Bech is close to returning from a forearm injury, and with kickoff less than 24 hours away, the team has received a big update on his status for its upcoming game.

Raiders Expected to Activate Jack Bech Off Injured Reserve

Las Vegas selected Bech in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and with so few other proven wide receivers at its disposal, expectations were high for him as a rookie. Instead, Bech struggled to find his footing during his first year in the pros, as he caught just 20 passes for 224 yards in 16 games of action.

Expectations were the same for Bech entering this season, and he managed to get off to a better start, as he caught five passes for 48 yards and a score through two games. He suffered a fractured forearm in Week 3, though, which forced him to injured reserve and has led to him missing the team’s past four games, all of which have been losses.

Bech returned to practice this week, opening the window for him to get activated off injured reserve and return to the field. There was no guarantee that Bech would be able to play in Week 8, but according to a new report, the overarching expectation is that the Raiders will activate Bech from injured reserve, which would allow him to suit up for his first game in over a month.

The Raiders are expected to activate WR Jack Bech from Injured Reserve to play on Sunday against the Jets, source says. He’s been recovering from a fractured forearm,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Raiders’ Offense Set for Jack Bech Boost in Week 8

Getty Jack Bech #18 of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will surely be excited to get Bech back, simply because of the upside he possesses. Beyond Tre Tucker, Las Vegas hasn’t gotten any sort of consistent production from its wide receivers, so there’s an opportunity for Bech to immediately carve out a role for himself in the team’s passing attack once he returns to the field.

It will only help Bech’s case that the Raiders are playing the New York Jets on Sunday, as they feature a secondary that has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Bech still has to get officially activated off injured reserve, but all signs are pointing to him being on the field alongside the rest of his teammates, and with the Jets on the schedule, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see him return with a bang in this game.