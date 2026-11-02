Adam Schefter Reveals Raiders’ Trade Plans at Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders were reeling amid a four-game losing streak and a winless October. This led to speculation that they would decide to be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Raiders were able to get back into the win column against the New York Jets in Week 8, which complicates things. At 4-4, they are one game out of a Wild Card playoff berth.

Starting to sell off assets now would send a weird message to the veterans on the team. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been playing very well, so there should be teams interested in him. The same goes for defensive end Maxx Crosby. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have no plans to trade away their top players.

“The Raiders are .500 in November for the first time since 2020, I believe it is. They’re not looking to trade their players. They feel like they’re building something. They’re winning. They like this. They’re not looking to get rid of these guys,” Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“Kirk Cousins is leading the NFL in touchdown passes. They’re not going to trade that guy. He’s a great example for Fernando Mendoza. They want to keep riding him until they fall out of playoff contention. They want to try to make the playoffs. No, Kirk Cousins, I don’t see as an option.”

Should Raiders Trade Away Players?

It’s easy to understand both sides of the trade argument for the Raiders. Even if the team makes the playoffs, they clearly don’t have the pieces to contend for a Super Bowl. If a team like the Minnesota Vikings or Baltimore Ravens offers up a second-round pick for Cousins, it should at least be a conversation. He’s not likely to be on the team next year, and the Raiders already have the quarterback of the future on the roster. At the same time, a playoff run would be great for culture building.

The Raiders should really consider any massive offers, but they don’t need to be selling key players at a discount.

Cousins Turning Back the Clock

The last few seasons have been tough for Cousins. He’s dealt with injuries and losing his starting job. It looked like he didn’t have much left in the tank.

So far, he’s leading the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and could find himself in the MVP mix if the Raiders can start beating a couple of good teams and get into the playoffs. Head coach Klint Kubiak praised the quarterback after another strong performance against the Jets.

“That’s who he’s been all year,” Kubiak said. “He’s been a leader. He’s been a playmaker for us. And that’s been the story of his season. We’ve got a lot of season to go, so we need that to stay the same.”

Cousins also has the admiration of his teammates.

“He stays the same throughout the whole game,” tight end Michael Mayer said. “He doesn’t panic, and he’s such a good game operator. He knows where to go with the ball, he knows what to do with the checks and he’s just a vet. That’s the experience you want on the team.”