Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Comments on Fernando Mendoza Before Rams Game

Las Vegas Raiders No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza hasn’t seen much playing time this season, and while a lot of players might take offense to this or use it as an opportunity to slack off, that’s not the case for Mendoza.

He’s been seen wearing his helmet on the sidelines during games, taking in everything that’s being relayed to Kirk Cousins from head coach Klint Kubiak while also keeping a positive attitude on the sideline.

There are no complaints from his end about not starting yet; rather, just thankful for the opportunity to be alongside his teammates.

Mendoza did see a little bit of game action towards the end of the loss against the New England Patriots and had some comments after his ‘mini’ debut performance.

“It wasn’t a great experience because of the overall outcome. I wanted to do my part, any way I can help the team. I was called upon and I appreciate all of my teammates, especially some of the starters going out there and having that fighting effort,” Mendoza said after the game. “Entering in what you would call your NFL debut, it’s a good experience. Every rookie has it at some point. It was just that time.”

Klint Kubiak’s Sends Praise Towards Fernando Mendoza

While his time as a starter hasn’t come yet, Klint Kubiak had a positive statement on Fernando Mendoza before Week 7’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, saying he’s very pleased with how he’s not only developing, but doing more than what the Raiders are asking of him.

“It’s as simple as me walking down the hall here to go get in the steam room when everybody’s gone, and he’s out here on the field by himself. He’s not the only guy who’s doing that, but he’s putting in the extra time.”

Even Kubiak’s comments on Mendoza coming in during the Patriots game are very telling of who the Raiders have in their No. 1 overall pick.

“He was prepared. He played fast. He got through his progression quickly. He knew his hot issues. It was a solid start for him.”

No off-the-field drama. No complaints about sitting on the bench. Just grinding and patiently waiting for his opportunity to shine.

Former Texans All-Pro Pass Rusher J.J. Watt Believes the Raiders Are Building Something Special

Despite a few close losses, former Houston Texans All-Pro pass rusher J.J. Watt likes what he sees from the Raiders and believes they are building something special.

“I like the Raiders. I think Klint Kubiak is a very good football coach. I think Kirk Cousins is not getting anywhere near the credit he deserves for this season that he’s having. Kirk Cousins is playing really, really good football. …I think the Raiders have the start of something special. …It’s really tough because I know people want to see Fernando Mendoza, but Kirk Cousins is the absolute last problem right now with that team.”

Personally, everything Watt said is the truth. The Raiders are, in fact, building something special, and it’s evident with those close-fought games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Cousins has been playing great, and it’s a good problem to have keeping Mendoza on the bench.

If anything, the Raiders should certainly look to make a trade before the deadline on November 10th and bring in some talent on both sides of the ball. Perhaps for a wide receiver, defensive tackle, or defensive back.