Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Sends Message on Trade Talk Before Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached a critical point in their 2026 season, and head coach Klint Kubiak is keeping the door open for potential moves before the NFL trade deadline. With the Raiders sitting at 3-4 after losing four consecutive games, general manager John Spytek is at a crossroads about whether he should strengthen the roster for a playoff push or prioritize the team’s long-term future.

Speaking with reporters on October 28th, Kubiak was asked how active the Raiders anticipate being in the trade market before the November 10th deadline. The first-year head coach acknowledged that discussions are already taking place behind the scenes.

“Yeah, we’re talking every day about those things. Spy and his staff do a great job and that’s every day in the NFL, you know, especially this close to the deadline. You’re talking about many scenarios,” Kubiak said.

While Kubiak did not reveal whether the team would look to trade for or away players, it feels like the Raiders have some tough decisions to make. Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets could help determine which direction Las Vegas takes as the deadline approaches.

Klint Kubiak’s Comments Leave Door Open for Raiders to Make Trades

Klint Kubiak’s response indicates that the Raiders are considering multiple positions, but it does not necessarily mean the team is preparing to make a major acquisition or trade away any established players. But should they?

On one hand, there’s a case for Las Vegas to be buyers. The Raiders did open the season 3-0, and perhaps all the team needs to get back on track is to bring in one or two playmakers.

However, Las Vegas has lost the last four games, and it’s obvious the ground game and defense have struggled to find any consistency, bringing up significant concerns. Those weaknesses could make it difficult to justify surrendering valuable draft capital for a potential short-term upgrade.

Selling presents a reasonable option. If John Spytek believes the Raiders are unlikely to make a meaningful postseason run, especially if they lose to the Jets on Sunday, moving players who do not fit the organization’s long-term plans could create opportunities to acquire additional draft picks and younger talent.

What Path Should the Raiders Take?

Looking at the Raiders’ current roster and record, it feels like Spytek will lean more towards being sellers at the deadline than buyers.

It’s hard to imagine one or two trades making a massive difference, and the reality is Las Vegas should try to gain some valuable draft capital for the future.

They could always listen to offers for Maxx Crosby, although they likely won’t be able to get two first-round picks back like when the Baltimore Ravens initially offered in the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also listed Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson as a potential trade asset, saying, “Johnson-Powers was benched in Week 6 and would probably welcome a change at this point. Several teams are combing the guard market, and Powers-Johnson wouldn’t cost as much as the marquee names. A Day 3 pick swap might get something done, allowing the Raiders to improve positioning on the back of the draft order.”

But just one Day 3 pick swap isn’t encouraging either.

If a team like the Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings decides they want a veteran quarterback and are willing to send a Day 2 selection, Kirk Cousins could be shipped away, which also gives Fernando Mendoza an opportunity to get some valuable reps during his rookie year.

Regardless, there’s a lot that the Raiders should consider before the trade deadline arrives.