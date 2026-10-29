Maxx Crosby Has Strong Message Amid Raiders’ Four-Game Losing Streak

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. Moreover, it might be a now-or-never situation heading into Week 8 against the New York Jets.

If the Silver and Black can get a win against New York, they get themselves back to .500. However, a loss against the Jets and the Raiders could see their losing streak go to six games, given that they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers in their next contest.

Nonetheless, while there can be negativity around a losing streak, the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby isn’t allowing that to reach the team’s dressing room, as he had a message for the doubters who don’t believe Las Vegas can turn their situation around.

“You play to win,” Crosby told reporters on Oct. 28. “We’re playing to try to make the playoffs and win. That’s what we do. I try not to pay attention to it. I feel like it’s probably the least amount of attention I pay to all the outside noise. But negativity is just how our world operates these days, and that’s what sells.

“If you want to be negative and not believe, then stay over there. Stay on that side because I know when things turn around or when you win, all those tough people just disappear, and then they come back when it’s convenient. But that’s just what life is like. That’s how the world is, unfortunately.”

Maxx Crosby: Team Is Using Doubters as Motivation

Moreover, Crosby relayed the message regarding the team being doubted that they can turn this situation around, which they are trying to use as fuel to motivate the team heading into Week 8.

“I know these guys in the locker room want to win so bad, but it doesn’t mean you can’t be optimistic,” Crosby added. “You have to be optimistic [and] you have to love this game and put everything into it, even when everybody is against you and everyone thinks it’s the same old story. You have to go win, and that’s how you shut everybody up.

“So I love being doubted. I’ve been doubted my whole life, so keep it coming. I appreciate that. You just make it a bigger monster. I know this locker room is the same way. We’re all extremely motivated, and I know guys are ready to go out there and shut everybody up.”

Raiders, Cowboys Get Blockbuster Trade Idea

Meanwhile, the losing streak has allowed for the Crosby trade speculation to resurface. Recently, in an Oct. 27 video from 105.3 The FAN, former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth was asked whether he would do a trade that involved Crosby and the Cowboys sending wideout George Pickens the other way, along with other parts, as part of a blockbuster trade.

“Oh yeah, would I do that? I’d do that in a heartbeat,” Schlereth said. “I wouldn’t even think twice about it. George Pickens will wow you with the spectacular. That dude will make some spectacular plays. He had the touchdown catch, which was phenomenal, right?

“He’ll make those, but there’ll be plenty of times during the course of the game when you’ll put on the film and he’s just standing around killing grass. So, yeah, would I do that? I would do that without even thinking twice about it.”