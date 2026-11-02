Packers, Giants Presented With Intriguing Take on Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders might have a serious issue with Ashton Jeanty, as the second-year running back only had two carries for nine yards in the win over the New York Jets on Nov. 1.

Moreover, in the game against New York, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak made the switch to Mike Washington Jr. as the rookie running back got the most carries for Las Vegas in the ground game.

Washington had 25 carries for 83 rushing yards. Nonetheless, it appears that Jeanty may have regressed this season, as he has only recorded one 100-yard game in 2026, and that came in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

While the Nov. 10 trade deadline is approaching, it’s unlikely that the Raiders trade Jeanty, but this upcoming offseason the Silver and Black could look at moving the former Top 10 pick if he doesn’t fit the system or culture of head coach Klint Kubiak.

As a result, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated potential trade destinations for Jeanty, whether that comes in the coming days or after this season, with two of them being the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. Regarding the Giants, Kline explained why Jeanty would be a fit in New York.

“[Cam] Skattebo is a tremendous pass-catcher, and his physicality could play better in a change-of-pace role,” Kline wrote in a Nov. 1 article. “Jeanty is quite effective in the receiving department as well; plus, him and Skattebo are both NFL sophomores, on the same developmental timeline.

“This is the chance for New York to buy low on the most prized college running back in years, potentially forming one of the NFL’s best backfield duos for the foreseeable future.”

Why Packers Would Make Sense for Ashton Jeanty?

Regarding the Packers, Jeanty could be a worthwhile game for Green Bay to take to see if the second-year running back can be a shot in the arm that their running game needs.

“Jeanty is not a magical elixir to fix all of Green Bay’s woes,” Kline added in his article. “The offensive line is the main problem, with Jordan Love forced to air it out under pressure constantly and relentlessly to keep the Packers offense chugging. Love can play that brand of football better than most, but it’s not a sustainable recipe for success, especially when Green Bay’s defense is its own source of problems.

“That said, talent does matter. Jeanty has the juice to give the Packers an edge they currently lack. He can also give Love a pressure-release valve closer to the line of scrimmage as a receiver, so the benefits are manifold.”

Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Could Use Fresh Start With Giants

Recently, WFAN’s Evan Roberts floated the idea of whether the Giants should consider trading for Jeanty. As a result, Kline isn’t alone that the Raiders running back could use a fresh start in New York.

“That [coaching] staff didn’t draft [Jeanty],” Roberts said in an Oct. 30 video from WFAN. “He’s an inherited player who, so far in his NFL career, has been a little bit of an underachiever. If you’re the New York Giants, we’ve talked about wanting to improve yourself, but you’re also thinking big picture. You’re thinking long term.

“This is a coaching staff and a front office that was interested in drafting a running back in the first round this year. They didn’t do it. They were interested in signing Kenneth Walker. Why wouldn’t you be interested in a guy who’s not quite a bust yet, but is young enough and has enough potential, like Ashton Jeanty? So I think it actually makes a lot of sense on both sides.”