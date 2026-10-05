Patrick Mahomes Has Clear Message for Raiders After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in Week 4, but it was a close game until the final whistle. A key part of the Chiefs’ win was not turning the ball over. Heading into this game, the Silver and Black were among the top teams in takeaways.

As a result, by not turning the ball over, the Chiefs didn’t give the Raiders more potential scoring opportunities. Furthermore, a Las Vegas fumble allowed Kansas City to score, making it 30-19, and the Raiders couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Patrick Mahomes went 15-for-30 on his pass attempts for 225 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.2. After the win, Mahomes credited the Raiders with being a major challenge.

“That’s a good football team,” Mahomes told reporters postgame. “First off, defensively, they got a lot of veteran guys that came over to add to the talent they had. The D-line, the linebackers, and then the secondary all were playing together and really getting us off the field a lot of the time. We had some explosive plays there, especially toward the end, that really helped us. But that’s a really good football team.”

Patrick Mahomes on Raiders’ Offensive Performance

Moreover, Mahomes had words for what he saw from the Raiders offense, which was able to go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs’ offense but fell short at the end as they looked to tie the contest.

“Then when Kirk’s dealing like that, man, it’s hard to stop,” Mahomes added. “He knows the entire offense, and he gets the ball out of his hand and gets it to his playmakers. And they got a guy like Brock Bowers out there making plays. And so that’s a really good football team. It was a good win for us, but we have to keep building and keep getting better, and I’m sure they’ll do the same.”

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins went 31-for-52 on his pass attempts, resulting in 365 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 85.8 in the loss.

Maxx Crosby Gives Chiefs Credit for Winning Close Game

Even though the Raiders need to clean up aspects of this loss, such as taking care of the football late in a close game, veteran edge rusher Maxx Crosby also credited the Chiefs with making the plays they needed to secure the road win over the Silver and Black.

“We’ve got to give them credit,” Crosby said after the loss. “Of course, the Chiefs are a great team. They’ve won, and they know how to win and how to play in big games. But we do feel like we left a lot out there and felt like we could have won that game, and unfortunately, it didn’t happen. So, it doesn’t matter what the outside world and everything else that’s going on around us, predicting what we’re going to be and if we’re contenders and things like that.

“We’re truly focused on the everyday process of being better. And that starts with the coaches, and it trickles down through the whole team and our leadership. We’ve got work to do. So, like I said, it doesn’t matter, opinions and all that. We’ve got to go and continue to get better, and it starts right now.”