Raiders’ New Offensive Trade Option Emerges Amid Recent Colts News

The Las Vegas Raiders have a prime opportunity to bolster the offensive line with a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, with the recent news that the team has fired general manager Chris Ballard.

“The Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard, one day after chants of “Fire Ballard” echoed through Lucas Oil Stadium during a loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote.

Holder also added that “Firing your GM and not a coach (or coaches) strongly suggests we might be headed for a fire sale here.”

Something that Raiders general manager John Spytek should be on the phone making calls to see the potential availability of not just Nelson, but other potential impact-playmakers.

The Raiders Should Look to Trade for Colts Guard Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson, a three-time First Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the best left guards in the NFL since being drafted by Indianapolis in the first round back in 2018.

The Raiders currently have Spencer Burford at LG, who hasn’t played up to expectations. Last week against the New England Patriots, he allowed nine pressures and followed it with another poor showing against the Buffalo Bills. Not to mention, Burford has allowed the most pressures by any left guard in the NFL.

There have been calls by fans to bench him, and rightfully so. If the Raiders were to trade for Nelson, he’d slot right into the starting left guard spot and instantly elevate not just the offensive line, but the entire offense.

The Raiders have shown this season that they are capable of competing against the best of the best. It’s time they bring in some upgrades.

More on A Potential Trade for Nelson

Let’s take the Chicago Bears trading for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney as an example.

Chicago traded a 2026 fourth-round pick for a then 32-year-old Thuney, who went on to win the NFL’s first-ever Protector of the Year award.

Nelson, who’s three years younger than Thuney (30 years old), is playing on the final year of his contract. This would essentially be a half-season rental with the opportunity to extend him in the offseason, so factoring in everything else, it shouldn’t cost the Raiders a premium draft selection to bring him in. Perhaps something in the realm of a 2027 fourth-round pick or a 2027 fifth-round pick + a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick.

Regardless, this should be a trade worth considering if Ed Dodds, the Colts’ assistant general manager who will lead the team’s personnel department for the rest of the season, in fact, has a fire sale closer to the NFL trade deadline on November 10th.

Bringing in Nelson will surely help the offense, especially the run game, which hasn’t been a strong suit this season. Adding him to the mix would give the Raiders one of, if not the best, left tackle + left guard + center combination in the NFL with Kolton Miller, Nelson, and Tyler Linderbaum.