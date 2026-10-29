Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Addresses Pressure to Make Way for Fernando Mendoza

After four straight losses, the Las Vegas Raiders are facing a bit of a crossroads during the 2026 NFL season. The team desperately needs to get back on track after a strong start to the season, as attention begins to turn to the quarterback situation.

Even though veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins is currently leading the NFL in touchdown passes with 16 and has only five interceptions, and is third in the league in passing yards at 1,877, the four-game skid has some believing the Raiders should turn to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Responds to Fernando Mendoza Buzz

The more the Raiders continue to struggle to get back to winning football games, the more the quarterback controversy is going to gain steam, which seems to be the way things are headed even with Cousins playing better than expected through the first seven games of the 2026 campaign.

On Wednesday, Cousins spoke to the media following head coach Klint Kubiak’s time at the podium and was asked about the buzz that it might be time to turn to Mendoza and how that might be impacting him.

“Just go to work and stay the course,” Cousins said. “Nothing really changes.”

As a seasoned veteran who has dealt with many quarterback controversies throughout his career, Cousins isn’t letting all the talk bother him in any way, shape or form, as he’s about as professional as can be.

Even though Kubiak made it clear earlier this week that Cousins will remain the starter, the fact remains that the Raiders need to start winning games or that noise will only get louder and louder as the season presses on.

In Week 8, the Raiders will travel across the country to face Geno Smith and the New York Jets, who are also dealing with their fair share of struggles, losing two straight games.

If Cousins and company can’t put it together against New York, the backlash could get interesting, especially if the veteran quarterback struggles.

Klint Kubiak Says Raiders ‘Right in This Thing’

During the first few weeks of the season, Kubiak was the talk of the NFL as a potential Coach of the Year candidate, leading the Raiders to three straight wins, but he’s starting to face some criticism for four consecutive losses with the season on the verge of slipping through his fingers.

Despite the team’s struggles and desperate need for a win, Kubiak remains confident in the Raiders and believes they have a fighting chance to make the NFL playoffs this season.

“We’re 3-4, and we’ve got a lot of season to play,” Kubiak said. “Shoot, we’re right in this thing.”

He might be right, but the Raiders’ schedule won’t be getting any easier after Week 8’s matchup against the Jets.

The Raiders won’t have their bye week until Week 13, and leading up to that much-needed time off, Las Vegas will play only one home game at Allegiant Stadium, against Kubiak’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks (Week 10).

Kubiak’s squad will take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-1), Denver Broncos (5-2) and Cleveland Browns (5-2).

A tough stretch, with the results saying a lot about where this football team is headed.