Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Makes History Amid Growing Quarterback Controversy

After a red-hot start to the 2026 NFL season with three straight wins, the Las Vegas Raiders have now lost four games in a row and officially have a losing record of 3-4.

Although the Raiders are struggling through a tough stretch of their schedule, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to throw touchdown passes and put points on the board week to week.

Kirk Cousins Makes Raiders History

In Week 7, the Raiders played host to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, who also desperately needed a win after losing their last two games.

Despite dealing with a ton of injuries on both sides of the football, the Rams were in control of this game from start to finish, ultimately taking care of the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, 35-21.

Even though there could soon be a change at quarterback, Cousins’ 16 touchdown passes lead the league in that category and have put him in select company.

According to Raiders PR, Cousins is now tied with Daryle Lamonica and Jeff George in touchdown passes thrown in their first seven games with the Raiders.

Kirk Cousins is now up to 16 passing TDs in 2026, tied for the most by any player in their first seven games with the Raiders all-time (also: Daryle Lamonica and Jeff George). The only Raiders quarterback with more through the team’s first seven games of a single season all-time was Daryle Lamonica in 1969 (20).

The real question moving forward for the Raiders is whether it is time to give rookie Fernando Mendoza a shot under center. Cousins’ mobility was an issue against the Rams, and that might force new head coach Klint Kubiak’s hand.

Kubiak was asked if he’ll make the change to Mendoza and didn’t say no to the possibility of the rookie starting in Week 8 against the New York Jets, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“We’re thinking about everything,” Kubiak said of a potential change at quarterback.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kubiak makes the move or sticks with Cousins for a little longer.

Ashton Jeanty Passes Bo Jackson in Scrimmage Touchdowns

Although second-year running back Ashton Jeanty has really struggled in a run game that hasn’t been clicking since Week 1, the rising star is making an impact as a receiver.

Jeanty caught a team-high eight catches in the loss to the Rams, which included a touchdown grab.

Jeanty is now up to 14 total touchdowns from scrimmage, passing Bo Jackson (13) and Raymond Chester (13) for the third-most scrimmage touchdowns by a Raider through their first 24 NFL games in Raiders franchise history. https://t.co/ujFW9hvvsT — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 25, 2026

The 22-year-old has now passed legendary running back Bo Jackson and Raymond Chester for the third-most scrimmage touchdowns by a Raiders player through their first 24 games.

Jeanty is now up to 14 total touchdowns from scrimmage, passing Bo Jackson (13) and Raymond Chester (13) for the third-most scrimmage touchdowns by a Raider through their first 24 NFL games in Raiders franchise history.

Jeanty has had problems with drops at times during the 2026 campaign, but he’s improving with every passing game and now has eight career receiving touchdowns, which is the most in the NFL among running backs since the start of 2025.

Obviously, the run game needs to improve, but Jeanty is making up for the lack of rushing yards with his ability to catch passes.