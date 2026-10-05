Raiders Considering Major Offensive Move After Week 4 Loss

After getting off to an incredibly hot start to the 2026 NFL season, winning their first three games in convincing fashion, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss in Week 4 against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders put up quite a fight against Patrick Mahomes and company, showing that the first three weeks of the season were no fluke.

However, there were definitely areas of concern during the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, which head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about on Monday.

Raiders Considering Adding to Receiving Corps

Getty Jalen Nailor #9 of the Las Vegas Raiders

One of those areas of concern is the wide receiver position, with the team already being without Jack Bech, and now veteran newcomer Jalen Nailor is dealing with an injury, making the Raiders very thin at a position that they already lacked depth.

Apparently, the team is exploring its options in terms of potentially adding to the receiving corps ahead of Week 5’s matchup against the New England Patriots on the road at Gillette Stadium, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“All things are being considered,” Kubiak said.

The Raiders currently have three wide receivers on injured reserve in Dont’e Thornton Jr., Corey Rucker and Bech. Nailor is dealing with a concussion, making him questionable for Week 5.

As it stands, the Raiders have Tre Tucker, Cody White, Malik Benson and Dareke Young as healthy players at the wide receiver position.

Las Vegas could consider making a trade, as they need an upgrade at wideout anyway or explore options with free agents.

Even though the team leans heavily on its tight end duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, wide receiver will need to be addressed at some point to make this pass attack that much more dynamic with Kirk Cousins under center.

Klint Kubiak Takes Blame for Running Game Struggles

Getty Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Along with the concern at wide receiver with all the injuries, the run game hasn’t really been the same since Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders struggled to get the ground game going against the Chiefs, with the team only racking up a total of 72 rushing yards and an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

Kubiak addressed that concern about the run game on Monday and shouldered the blame for the team’s struggles against Kansas City, via Sam Warren of The Athletic.

“I’ve got to do a lot better job of putting us in better position,” Kubiak said. “We’ve got solid backs, we’ve got a solid offensive line. Myself and the coaching staff, there’s better things we can do for our players.”

Kubiak was asked what he could do better to improve the Raiders’ run game and run blocking, which haven’t been the same since the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

“Scheming it up better. … “I put that on myself. I’ve got to put our guys in better position.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Kubiak does to shake things up ahead of the matchup with the Patriots, both in the passing and ground game.