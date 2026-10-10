Raiders Rookie Avoids Punishment on Hit Against Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton

A lot of people were wondering whether Las Vegas Raiders rookie safety Treydan Stukes would receive a major punishment for his tackle that resulted in a severe ankle injury to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

However, Stukes did not show up on the NFL’s Week 4 Accountability page and was not fined for his tackle.

“#Raiders S Treydan Stukes was not fined for on this play that resulted in an severe ankle injury to #Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo posted on X. “Some wondered if it qualified for a hip-drop tackle. Not so, says the league office. Just an unfortunate injury.”

Stukes has not made any comments regarding his tackle on Thornton, which resulted in a dislocated left ankle that knocks him out 12-16 weeks.

Raiders Make Two Roster Moves Before Matchup Against Patriots

With Ashton Jeanty’s status listed as questionable for the matchup against the New England Patriots due to an ankle and foot injury, the Raiders have elevated running back Roman Hemby from the practice squad, along with wide receiver Deven Thompkins, with Jalen Nailor out with a concussion.

This doesn’t automatically mean Jeanty won’t play tomorrow with the elevation of Hemby, but he likely won’t get the usual workload as seen from previous weeks.

As for wide receiver, the Raiders are extremely thin. The five active WRs for Sunday will be Tre Tucker, Cody White, Dareke Young, Malik Benson, and Thompkins.

Could the Raiders Look to Make A Trade for A Wide Receiver?

If the Arizona Cardinals end up trading Marvin Harrison Jr. to another team besides Las Vegas, there could be more potential wideouts who become available on the trade market.

At least, according to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, who says multiple NFL sources tell him that four other receivers besides Harrison could end up on the trade block — Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr., Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

Maybe Raiders general manager John Spytek decides it’s time to go out and bring in more talent at wide receiver, should one of those four players or another WR become available. Especially if it’s only for one Day 3 draft pick.